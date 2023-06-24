“Barbie World”, the instantly iconic collaboration by rappers Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice released to support the upcoming Barbie film, has taken off its plastic to a fantastic reception by fans.

It was starting to seem like the unstoppable promotional campaign for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie couldn’t be topped. The release of customised character posters, various snippets and trailers for the film and sneak peeks of songs featuring pop’s very best have already worked the queer community into a fever of excitement.

After all, what more can one do after revealing a bonafide cast of queer icons, a Wizard of Oz-esque storyline and a Dua Lipa-led soundtrack titled Barbie: The Album?

The answer, it seems, comes hand-in-plastic-hand with the release of a collaboration between two of rap’s biggest hitters: the formidable head Barb herself Nicki Minaj, and her protégé, Ice Spice.

“Barbie World” was teased at the end of the main Barbie trailer and in a snippet from Ms Minaj, but has now come out of the wrapping in its entirety. The collaboration samples Aqua’s original 1997 song “Barbie Girl“.

Complete with accompanying music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis, which sees Minaj and recent T-Swift collaborator Ice Spice get up to all manner of mischief in a literal Barbie world, the song has gone down a treat with fans.

Aside from the pair rapping directly to the camera in a Barbie Dream House set, Minaj channels Robbie in the very first Barbie trailer by stepping straight out of a Space Odyssey reference. Elsewhere, Ice Spice spits her bars while breezing along in a car – and the pair also have a ride on some jet skis in the sky. Werk.

Many fans from Minaj’s fanbase, otherwise known as ‘the Barbz’, made sure the world was aware of the Trinidadian rapper’s status at the top of the Mattel hierarchy;

“She IS the Barbie,” one fan asserted, while another added a calm and understated: “THEY COULD NEVER BE BARBIE B***H!”

“She is so mother for this,” a third wrote.

Of course, there’s been a lot of love for the bisexual queen that is Miss Spice as well.

“Ice is that girl,” one social media user wrote.

A second added: “She low key ate the whole video with her looks and verse.”

barbie world is 10/10 from me. song of the summer and global smash hit. pic.twitter.com/yliM51WIVN — kaori⁴ (@kaneysl) June 23, 2023

Nicki and ice spice ate I love how Nicki started off and Ice spice coming in taking control making the song her Own just like Nicki does when she’s featured on a song, I love the bck and fourth, I wish it was longer 🥹..they both ate DWN ‼️❤️‍🔥😮‍💨#BarbieWorld pic.twitter.com/PlPPF4l8aA — $HESTHATFOREIGN🛸 (@shesthat4oreign) June 23, 2023

draggin ha so she bald a bit 😂 #barbieworld 💗 pic.twitter.com/L9wGMlXjm0 — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) June 23, 2023

At the time of reporting, “Barbie World” is the number one song on US iTunes. The next single from Barbie: The Album will be Charli XCX‘s “Speed Drive”, which is set to be released on 30 June.

Barbie was written and directed by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach. Aside from looking camper than a row of tents, it stars an extensive cast of queer talent and fan-favourites, including Hari Nef, Issa Rae and Ncuti Gatwa.

While its plot is relatively unknown, Gerwig has previously hinted that the film is inspired by “technicolour musicals” such as The Wizard of Oz. After being expelled from Barbieland for being a “less-than-perfect doll”, the film sees Barbie set off for the human world.

The latest trailer also points towards Barbie “know[ing] the truth” about her existence – hinted at in the latest trailer by Barbie’s arched feet falling flat and her life becoming slowly less plastically picturesque …

Barbie is due to be released in the UK on 21 July.

Barbie the Album will be “available everywhere” from 21 July.