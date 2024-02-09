Super Bowl headliner Usher has sent temperatures rising higher than a drag queen’s wig on a hot summer day in his recent Skims photoshoot collab with Kim Kardashian.

The Grammy winner left absolutely nothing to the imagination as he worked that camera, showcasing Skims’ men’s range like a true runway superstar.

Usher strutted his stuff in snug navy blue boxers with the Skims logo front and centre, accessorised to the max with gold chains and a juicy peach, exuding confidence as he posed for the camera.

Usher for the latest SKIMS Men’s campaign pic.twitter.com/2LBzmzDg93 — highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) February 5, 2024

He then transitioned to burgundy shorts and matching tee, giving us all a glimpse of his sculpted physique that had thirsty fans gagging for more. In one particularly striking shot, he stood sideways, emphasising his impressive bod and leaving admirers in awe as he served looks from every angle.

X, formerly known as Twitter, was on fire, with fans spilling the tea left, right, and centre about Usher’s collaboration with Skims. One fan in particular couldn’t handle the temperature, saying, “Usher is burning these shorts with too much heat!” And another simply declared, “Damn, he’s so hot!”

An LGBTQ+ user called @MilitantQueer6 said: “F**k Kim K & them raggedy ass Skims… But Usher can always get the business!!!!!!”

Usher revealed the inspiration behind the collaboration to The Hollywood Reporter. He explained that the idea stemmed from the cover of his upcoming ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” which is set to be released on February 11, 2024, alongside his headlining performance at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The cover features him holding a peach, which resonated with Kim Kardashian. “The idea started with the photo that is my album [cover], where I have the peach in my hand,” he explained. “We shot the reverse of that photo, which was the first shot that was released, and therefore, after, as I do support Kim, supporting Skims was the next step. It really was in conjunction with the album.”

usher for skims squeezing a peach so hard that juice comes out , is exactly my kind of chaos 😭 pic.twitter.com/jIj6dJhKOt — Thaddy 💫 (@ItsHippyPotter) February 5, 2024

Kim Kardashian’s strategic partnership with Usher ahead of the Super Bowl also garnered praise from fans, who commended her innovation and influence in the fashion industry – and claiming that it underscores the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

One fan said: ““Kim Kardashian getting Usher for SKIMS right before the Super Bowl.. this woman and her team do not let up. You can’t hate it.””