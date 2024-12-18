Jesse Sullivan has embraced his role as a father of three children, and fans have dubbed him “Daddy Jesse.”

The trans TikToker and his fiancée, the Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago, welcomed twins into the world last month. Despite getting off to a rocky start, when a nurse questioned how Sullivan could be the new-borns’ dad, the pair have settled into their new roles.

Sullivan has one other child, Arlo, who was born in 2008.

And fans have been thirsting over Sullivan’s latest photos of himself. “Merry twinmas,” he wrote beneath two pictures where he is seen holding the babies, including one shirtless image of the dad bottle-feeding them.

One fan wrote: “Daddy Jesse looks good on you. Congrats.” Others expressed similar sentiments, saying: “Hot dad.”

Sullivan became a father for the second time when Farago underwent an emergency surgery in November. She said at the time: “Our two little angels made a surprise appearance via c-section at 36 weeks and five days.

“Locket weighed 5lb 10oz and Poetry weighed 5lb 8oz. I’ve never been more in love but I’ve also never had more anxiety. They’re perfect.”

Sullivan predicted that his children “will change the world” and said: “Welcome to the world Poetry Lucia Sullivan and Locket Romance Sullivan.”

He went on to say: “I cut their chords, and in that moment as I watched Francesca see her babies for the first time, I thought back to the doctor handing me Arlo. I knew in that moment my life is the life I’ve always dreamed of.

“Francesca is the best mom in the world already, and I know we’re going to raise the best little humans together, along with big sibling Arlo.”

