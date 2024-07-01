Pale Waves announce headline UK tour dates and ticket details

Pale Waves have announced details of a headline UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will tour across the UK this October in support of their upcoming album, Smitten.

Fans can get their hands on Pale Wave tickets from 10am on 5 July via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the tour, the band said on social media that “it’s been too long”.

The tour will begin on 3 October in Norwich and head to the likes of Liverpool, Nottingham, Bristol, Glasgow and Newcastle.

Their run also includes a date in Manchester as part of Neighbourhood Festival, which takes place across venues in the city.

They’ll finish up the tour with a headline date at HERE at Outernet in London on 17 October.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, Smitten which is due for release on 20 September.

The release marks their first in two years and features the lead single “Perfume”, with lead singer Heather Baron-Gracie describing it as “queer, feminine and romantic”.

“I found myself writing about not just a certain time period, but my whole life, from years ago. When I fall in love, I fall deep, and it’s interesting to me that you can feel so fascinated and smitten with someone and then they can become a total stranger,” she explained.

Ahead of Pale Waves tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Pale Wave tickets for their UK tour?

They go on general sale at 10am on 5 July via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans can pre-order the group’s album from the Dirty Hit store before 3pm on 2 July to get access to presale tickets.

The presale link and your unique code will be sent via email by 8pm on 2 July. All existing pre-order customers will also receive a code.

The presale will then take place from 10am on 3 July.

Tickets for the tour are confirmed to be priced from £22, plus booking fees.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.