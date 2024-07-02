Starlight Express extends its London West End run until 2025

Starlight Express musical has extended its run in London’s West End – and this is how to get tickets.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical recently opened at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in June.

The show, which is about a child’s train set that comes to life and competes to become the fastest engine in the world, is famously performed on rollerskates.

It’s now been confirmed that the show will be running – or skating – at the venue until at least 8 June, 2025.

Tickets for all shows are now available to book at Ticketmaster, Love Theatre and LW Theatres.

Discussing the production on BBC Radio 2, Lloyd Webber said: “It’s not coming back to the stage inasmuch as it is coming back all around you.

“It’s running at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre – it’s completely new and has one big plot twist – people think steam is in the past, well, not any more – steam is the future! You’ll find out more when you go to the show.”

The revival of Starlight Express musical will run in the West End until June 2025. (Pamela Raith)

He also explained that show will “be on skates, with lots of little tricks”.

“What’s really exciting is that, originally we went into an old-fashioned theatre and we built as much as we could,” he added.

“This time we’re at a space, the Troubadour, where we can do absolutely anything. So it’s going to be around you, the seats will move, it’s going to be a completely new experience.”

The show will be directed by Luke Sheppard (The Little Big Things), with Jeevan Braich as Rusty, Kayna Montecillo as Pearl, Jade Marvin as Momma McCoy, Al Knott as Greaseball, Eve Humphrey as Dinah and Tom Pigram as Electra.

It originally opened at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in 1984, and closed in 2002. It has been running in Bochum, Germany for over 30 years, and has been seen by more than 20 million people.

You can find out everything we know so far about tickets below.

How to get Starlight Express musical tickets?

Tickets for Starlight Express in London are now available to buy from a number of retailers.

This includes Ticketmaster, Love Theatre and LW Theatres.

How much are Starlight Express musical tickets?

It’s been confirmed that they’ll be priced at: £29.50 / £46 / £77 / £98 / £107 / £154 / £195.

There’s three different sections to choose from, including the First Class Carriage seats, which will move during the show, the Platform seats and the Locomotive seats.

It’s been confirmed that performances will run at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre until at least 8 June 2025.

There will be shows from Wednesdays to Sundays, with matinees on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays most weeks.

There are additional matinees on Wednesday on 26 June, and from 24 July until the end of August 2024.

Sunday performances take place at 1pm and 5.30pm, with other shows at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Captioned, BSL-interpreted and audio-described performances will take place throughout this initial booking period on 6 and 9 October. You can find out more about this on the musical’s official website.