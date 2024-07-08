Everything you need to know about South Facing Festival 2024

South Facing Festival is back for 2024 and this is everything you need to know including lineup, tickets and dates.

The musical festival will return to the Crystal Palace Bowl in South London across three weekends this summer.

This includes pop icon Grace Jones, who will open the festival as part of a new all-dayer Love Motion.

Other names appearing across the three-week long event include The Roots, Yussef Dayes, Jess Glynne and Future Islands.

The festival will also host Popcaan’s Unruly Fest and Cloud X Festival featuring the likes of Ghetts and Sam Tompkins.

As well as live music the event will also host live food stalls, including a curated lineup of west Indian food oferrings, yoga classes and more as part of Yussef Dayes Presents: Summer Dayes on 4 August.

If you’re thinking about getting a ticket for South Facing Festival 2024, then you can find out everything you need to know below.

When is South Facing Festival 2024?

There will be live music and events across three weekends, kicking off with Love Motion, a brand new disco, soul and electronic all-dayer on 26 July.

The second weekend takes place between 1-4 August, with the festival’s final weekend finishing up on 9-11 August.

You can find out which artists are performing across the three weekends below.

What’s the South Facing Festival 2024 lineup?

Yussef Dayes is among the headliners for this year’s South Facing Festival. (Jack Hall/Getty Images)

This year’s South Facing Festival will host a number of events including Popcaan’s Unruly Fest as well as The Orignals Festival featuring UK DJs and artists.

26 July – Grace Jones / Róisín Murphy / Horse Meat Disco / Dimitry From Paris – tickets

/ Róisín Murphy / Horse Meat Disco / Dimitry From Paris – tickets 27 July – Future Islands / Baxter Dury / Julie Byrne / The Golden Dregs / Circe / Joon – tickets

/ Baxter Dury / Julie Byrne / The Golden Dregs / Circe / Joon – tickets 28 July – Unruly Fest with Popcaan / Spice / Rampage Sound – tickets

/ Spice / Rampage Sound – tickets 1 August – The Roots / De La Soul / The Pharcyde – tickets

/ De La Soul / The Pharcyde – tickets 2 August – Cloud X Festival with Ghetts / Sam Tompkins / Jaz Karis / Skrapz / Berwyn / Izzy Bossy / Crazy Cousinz – tickets

/ Sam Tompkins / Jaz Karis / Skrapz / Berwyn / Izzy Bossy / Crazy Cousinz – tickets 3 August – Balcony Mix Africa feat Major League DJZ / Oscar Mbo / Morda / Andre Power / Nick Summers B2B Charisse C / Skyla Tylaa – tickets

/ Oscar Mbo / Morda / Andre Power / Nick Summers B2B Charisse C / Skyla Tylaa – tickets 4 August – Yussef Dayes / Masego / Charlotte Day Wilson / Greentea Peng / Jordan Ward / Luedji Luna / Sango – tickets

/ Masego / Charlotte Day Wilson / Greentea Peng / Jordan Ward / Luedji Luna / Sango – tickets 9 August – Jess Glynne / Cian Ducrot – tickets

/ Cian Ducrot – tickets 10 August – Damian Marley / Steel Pulse / Kabaka Pyramid / Romain Virgo / Channel One Sound System – tickets

/ Steel Pulse / Kabaka Pyramid / Romain Virgo / Channel One Sound System – tickets 11 August – The Originals Festival / more tba – tickets

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for all shows are currently available to buy via Ticketmaster.

At the time of writing the show on 26 July, which will be headlined by Grace Jones has ‘limited availability’, while the rest of the shows have good availability for tickets.

There’s a number of different ticket types including early entry, general admission and VIP tickets as well as weekend-long passes.

They’re priced between £39.20-£111.45 for standard and VIP day tickets or £132-£165 for three-day passes and £385 for a nine-day pass.