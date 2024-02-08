Grace Jones announces huge outdoor London show on her 2024 tour.

Grace Jones has announced a huge outdoor show in London as part of her 2024 tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon will headline Crystal Palace Bowl on 26 July as part of Love Motion at South Facing Festival.

Tickets for Grace Jones tour dates including her London show are now available from Ticketmaster and and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The disco, soul and electronic all-day event is presented by Soundcrash and Brixton Disco Festival.

The star is known for her visual and boundary-pushing live shows, regularly singing live, while hula hooping and serving looks.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from her back catalogue including “Pull Up to the Bumper”, “Slave to the Rhythm”, “Nightclubbing” and “Love Is the Drug”.

Jones was a high-profile figure of the Studio 54 disco scene and moved to a new wave sound in the 1980s and released a number of top 40 hits.

Her sound and visuals have since inspired the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Rihanna to name a few.

The supporting lineup includes Róisín Murphy, Horse Meat Disco, Dimitri From Paris as well as Oli Keens and J-Felix.

The multi-day, open-air festival that takes place each summer in the Crystal Palace Bowl.

Other headliners across the summer include Damian Marley, Dizzee Rascal and Future Islands.

You can find out how to get tickets, pricing info and Grace Jones’ full tour schedule for 2024 below.

How to get tickets

They’re now available to buy from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Tickets for the various dates are priced from £49.50 for London and from £72.80 for Halifax.

You can check out Grace Jones’ full tour schedule for 2024 so far below.