Stray Kids announce 'dominATE World Tour' dates.

Stray Kids have announced details of their 2024 to 2025 dominATE world tour – and this is everything we know so far.

The K-pop boy band have confirmed the first dates for the tour, which includes shows in Asia and Australia.

They’ll play multiple nights at Seoul’s KSPO Dome in August and September before headlining shows in Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney and Taiwan.

The tour will then head to Tokyo’s Dome for three nights in November as well as Manila, Macau, Osaka, Bangkok and Jakarta.

They’ll resume the tour in early 2025 with two nights at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Arena, with Latin American, North American and European legs being announced soon.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming ninth Korean-language EP, Ate which features lead single “Chk Chk Boom”.

This weekend the band will also headline British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, marking their biggest UK show to date.

The group will be the second K-pop band to headline the festival, following Blackpink in 2023, and will be supported by the likes of Maisie Peters, Alec Benjamin and more.

Ahead of Stray Kids tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Stray Kids tickets?

The ticketing details for their tour dates in Asia and Australia are yet to be revealed. We’ll update this page once the information is confirmed by the group.

You can also keep an eye out on the band’s socials for updates including x.com/stray_kids and their website straykids.jype.com.

While tickets for their London show at BST Hyde Park are available from Ticketmaster.