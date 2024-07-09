For once, we can tell Miranda Priestly, “That’s not all,” as Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are reportedly returning for The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

The much-loved 2006 comedy is based on the best-selling novel of the same name and sees aspiring journalist Andy (Anne Hathaway), who finds herself in the cutthroat world of fashion.

She works under fashion’s most domineering icon, Runway Magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Streep) and first assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt). Eventually, she sacrifices her social life and relationship to meet her bosses’ impossible demands.

A sequel to the iconic film is in the works at Disney, according to Variety, and is set to see Streep and Blunt reprising their legendary characters.

Puck reported that the follow-up film will follow Miranda Priestly “at the end of her career, facing the decline of traditional magazine publishing”. Blunt’s character has moved on from her chaotic assistant role to an executive “at a Kering or LVMH-style luxury group” that has advertising opportunities which could save Priestly’s beloved Runway Magazine.

So far, there’s no word on whether The Idea of You’s Hathaway will be appearing in the sequel. However, the trio recently reunited at the SAG Awards to the delight of fans.

The actors came together on 24 February to present the award for best actor in a comedy series. Blunt compared Streep and her editor character at the event, saying they “are sort of like twins”.

“I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda Priestly,” Streep jests before Hathaway interjects, “No, no, that wasn’t a question.”

Hathaway and Blunt go on to tease Streep, with Blunt playfully using one of Priestly’s jibes: “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.”

While we wait for more details of the potential upcoming flick, fans in the UK can sink their teeth into The Devil Wears Prada musical on London’s West End.

Vanessa Williams has taken on the role of Miranda Priestly, telling fans that her version of the character is “not Meryl Streep“.

The Devil Wears Prada musical is running on the West End until 31 May 2025.