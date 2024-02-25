The Devil Wears Prada fans left ‘screaming’ as they brand cast reunion at the SAG Awards ‘iconic’
The 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards saw The Devil Wears Prada’s Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reunited to present an award. Obviously, fans were left “screaming”.
Despite little sign of a sequel, fans of the much-loved 2006 comedy seem to be satisfied with the reunion of its three stars.
Streep, Hathaway and Blunt came together on Saturday (24 February) to present the SAG award for best actor in a comedy series.
Taking to the stage, Streep comically fought to keep the microphone standing after accidentally knocking it with her foot.
After gaining composure, she giggled and said: “Two things, I forgot my glasses, clearly and the envelope.”
Hathaway and Blunt then appear from either side of the stage to join Streep, who adds: “It’s an age old question. Where does the character end and the actor began?”
You may like to watch
Blunt responds: “Well, as we’ve just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins, right?”
“I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda Priestly,” Streep jests before Hathaway interjects, “No, no, that wasn’t a question.”
“Hathaway and Blunt go on to tease Streep, with Blunt playfully using one of Priestly’s own jibes: “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.”
On X/Twitter fans of The Devil Wears Prada couldn’t believe the three actresses had reunited, and most fans continued their demand for a sequel.
One wrote that they were “screaming” over the reunion, while another posted that they will watch the film again for the “2000th time”.
Many fans simply branded the reunion “iconic”.
One fan wrote that they never want the trio to stop with skits about the film.
Another fan shared that the region made them “so happy”.
The Bear star Jeremy Allen White won best performance by a male actor in a comedy series, while Ayo Edebiri, known for her roles in adult animated series Big Mouth and satirical comedy film Bottoms, took home the female actor award for her role as chef Sydney Adamu in The Bear.
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions