The 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards saw The Devil Wears Prada’s Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reunited to present an award. Obviously, fans were left “screaming”.

Despite little sign of a sequel, fans of the much-loved 2006 comedy seem to be satisfied with the reunion of its three stars.

Streep, Hathaway and Blunt came together on Saturday (24 February) to present the SAG award for best actor in a comedy series.

Taking to the stage, Streep comically fought to keep the microphone standing after accidentally knocking it with her foot.

After gaining composure, she giggled and said: “Two things, I forgot my glasses, clearly and the envelope.”

Hathaway and Blunt then appear from either side of the stage to join Streep, who adds: “It’s an age old question. Where does the character end and the actor began?”

Blunt responds: “Well, as we’ve just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins, right?”

“I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda Priestly,” Streep jests before Hathaway interjects, “No, no, that wasn’t a question.”

“Hathaway and Blunt go on to tease Streep, with Blunt playfully using one of Priestly’s own jibes: “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.”

On X/Twitter fans of The Devil Wears Prada couldn’t believe the three actresses had reunited, and most fans continued their demand for a sequel.

One wrote that they were “screaming” over the reunion, while another posted that they will watch the film again for the “2000th time”.

Make the Devils wear Prada II , they still look very beautiful — Travel lover 🎀 (@travellover28) February 25, 2024

This is so good. I’m watching it again this afternoon. For the 2000th time. The Devil wears Prada ❤️ https://t.co/XyrKZtpnJ8 — Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng (@drtlaleng) February 25, 2024

Oh my God! Can we do The Devil Wears Prada II?! Please 🙏🏻 #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/SQzgX6gzNi — Justine Castellon (@justcastellon) February 25, 2024

Many fans simply branded the reunion “iconic”.

meryl streep, emily blunt and anne hathaway together 18 years later, iconic.

pic.twitter.com/lkv1zidzsC — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 25, 2024

the devil wears prada reunion in 2024 that’s iconic if you ask me pic.twitter.com/vaQPpW7sr3 — jojo (@helllojojo) February 25, 2024

meryl streep, anne hathaway and emily blunt having a the devil wears prada sketch at the SAG awards everyone shut up 😭 this is just iconic pic.twitter.com/6K08ALf48D — َ (@dieforyous) February 25, 2024

One fan wrote that they never want the trio to stop with skits about the film.

every single time they do a little skit about the devil wears prada i eat it up please NEVER stop pic.twitter.com/4tnjwdactE — ☁️ (@gaydeneuve) February 25, 2024

Another fan shared that the region made them “so happy”.

the devil wears prada reunion after 18 years of it’s release feels so surreal and im so happy that we got to see emily blunt, meryl streep and anne hathaway together at #sagawards pic.twitter.com/LaxF7nLVZD — oscar winner lily gladstone (@vkirrby) February 25, 2024

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White won best performance by a male actor in a comedy series, while Ayo Edebiri, known for her roles in adult animated series Big Mouth and satirical comedy film Bottoms, took home the female actor award for her role as chef Sydney Adamu in The Bear.