The Devil Wears Prada musical has announced its UK premiere and West End run.

It’s been confirmed that the show will head to London’s Dominion Theatre in 2024 from 24 October.

While its premiere will take place at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 9 July.

The musical adaption is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy, a journalist who takes on a job at a fashion magazine with unexpected results.

The musical has a score by Elton John (music) and Shaina Taub (lyrics) and book by Kate Wetherhead – with direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Mitchell, who’s previously worked on Kinky Boots, Hairspray and Legally Blonde said: “What took them so long to ask me?!”

He added: “It is truly a Faustian tale, with Miranda as the devil….I can’t wait to get my hands on the music, on the fashion, on a runway.”

The UK edition of the musical is billed as “a brand-new reimagined production following a developmental run in Chicago in 2022”.

The film adaption starring Streep, Hathaway and Emily Blunt was a critical and commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2006 and receiving two Academy Award nominations.

It’s also become a pop culture phenomenon, with scenes regularly used in memes and referenced in music, television and film, while a debate about who the “real” villain of the film is ongoing.

The full casting details are yet to be announced, and you can find out everything we know so far about tickets below.

How to get The Devil Wears Prada musical tickets

The on-sale date for The Devil Wears Prada musical is yet to be announced.

However, theatre goers can sign up to be the first to hear details at devilwearspradamusical.com. You’ll also get exclusive priority access to tickets via email.

Previous shows at the Dominion Theatre, including Grease and Sister Act have been available from London Theatre Direct and Ticketmaster.