Vanessa Williams is making her West End debut as the iconic Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.

The award-winning Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives star will take on the role at the Dominion Theatre from 24 October.

Fans can get their hands on The Devil Wears Prada tickets now via Ticketmaster and Love Theatre.

Vanessa Williams IS Miranda Priestly. That's all. pic.twitter.com/C2WfviFFyk — The Devil Wears Prada A New Musical (@PradaWestEnd) February 19, 2024

Williams has previously appeared on Broadway, including a Tony Award-nominated performance as The Witch in Into the Woods.

But her upcoming role will mark her West End debut as the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, played by Meryl Streep in the film adaption.

The show, which is running on the West End until 31 May, 2025 features an original score by Elton John and a book by Legally Blonde: The Musical’s Kate Wetherhead.

It’s – of course – based on the blockbuster and best-selling novel of the same name and follows aspiring journalist Andy, who stumbles into the cutthroat world of fashion.

She works under fashion’s most domineering icon, Miranda Priestly and sacrifices her personal life to meet her boss’s impossible demands.

It won’t be Williams’ first time playing a cutthroat magazine editor, as she famously played Wilhemina Slater in her Emmy-nominated role in Ugly Betty.

She’s also previously achieved a number one hit with her single “Save the Best for Last” as well as 11 Grammy nominations.

Fans will get to see her deliver lines like “that’s all”, the Cerulean blue monologue, “has she died or something?” and “by all means move at glacial pace, you know how that thrills me” to name a few.

Ahead of her run as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, you can find out more ticket details below, including prices and seating plan.

