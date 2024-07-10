RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 runner-up Kennedy Davenport has revealed that she was a Glamazon b***h ready for the runway of All Stars 9, but she ultimately didn’t make the final cast.

Kennedy Davenport, who came in fourth place on Drag Race season seven before making it to the top two on All Stars 3 – which was ultimately won by Trixie Mattel – revealed at an All Stars 9 viewing party that she was an “alternate” for the season.

Essentially, that means that the drag star and dancing diva was lined up by the Drag Race casting team to appear on the season if one of the current stars had dropped out.

Alas, they didn’t, and Kennedy was left waiting for her big Ruturn to our TV screens. F**k her drag, right?

Kennedy Davenport was almost cast on All Stars 9. (Getty)

Thankfully, Kennedy fans don’t have to wait too long for the Dancing Diva of Texas to come back to the Olympics of Drag, as she’s just been cast on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World season two.

Speaking at the Roscoe’s Tavern in Chicago alongside season 16 queen Plasma, Davenport explained to drag co-hosts Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville that she was “an alternate for this”, pointing to the TV screen.

The group were watching the latest episode of All Stars 9, which featured an oddball horror Rusical entitled “Rosemarie’s Baby Shower: The Rusical”.

Plasma responded to Kennedy’s revelation by joking that the casting team “sent her up to Canada instead”.

“Yeah, because they knew I was f**king mad,” Kennedy replied.

“They said, ‘Oh, you’re not gonna…’ I said, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna be on the show?’ [They replied,] ‘We gonna go take you to Canada.’ [I said] Oh, I’m not doing Canada if… I need a guarantee. I need to be guaranteed.

“I’m not going through all this s**t for you to tell me I’m a damn alternate just in case somebody drops out. This is some bulls**t. But I was an alternate, yeah.”

Canada Vs. The World’s Kennedy Davenport. (World of Wonder/ Crave)

She went on to reflect on what she thinks her experience would have been like had she been cast on All Stars 9, referencing the fact that the judges are not giving out negative weekly critiques to the queens as it’s a charity season.

“Well, if I had been there, they definitely would’ve had something negative to say,” Kennedy joked.

Following Kennedy’s comments at the viewing party, Out magazine reached out to her representatives, who suggested her remarks at Roscoe’s offered a “complete” view of the story.

“She feels that her comments at Roscoe’s were complete and has nothing further to elaborate on at this time. She is very excited to be part of the CVW2 cast and has no further comment at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Kennedy Davenport will appear alongside fellow Drag Race legends Eureka! And Alexis Mateo on the Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World season two line-up, alongside Canadian queens Lemon, Tynomi Banks, and Miss Fiercalicious.

Drag Race UK queens Cheryl Hole and Le Fil will also appear on the series, as will Drag Race France first eliminee La Kahena.

Season two of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World will air on 19 July on BBC iPlayer in the UK, Crave in Canada, and WOW Presents Plus globally.