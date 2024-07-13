Queer fans of Ryan Murphy’s drama 9-1-1 had all their prayers answered in April, when fan-favourite firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley came out as bisexual.

Although there were some pretty intense calls from the fandom to set up Buck, played by Oliver Stark, with best friend Eddie, the character eventually fell for pilot Tommy Kinard (Stargirl’s Lou Ferrigno Jr – the son of TV’s original Hulk).

The pair first met in episode three of the show’s seventh season, when Tommy helped Buck and his co-workers rescue Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett) from their ill-fated honeymoon cruise.

Fans then watched as Buck grew resentful of Tommy and Eddie hanging out too much, leading to a confrontation between the Buck and Eddie.

Buck has been on an emotional journey of self-discovery. (Disney/Chris Willard)

After the incident, Tommy headed to Buck’s to apologise, and the pair realised quickly that they were both after the same thing and they kissed.

In episodes that followed, fans saw the pair go out on a (toe-curlingly awkward) first date, but then they slowly introduced themselves to their friends and colleagues as a couple.

Now, ABC has shared a deleted scene in which fellow queer characters Hen and Karen grill Tommy on his true intentions are for Buck.

Fans will be pleased to know that Tommy plans to do right by Buck.

I’m wearing a medal,” Tommy jokes in response, before promising earnestly: “We are taking things very slow. In fact, I’m letting him set the pace. I’m just trying to keep up.”

Fans are already gearing up for 9-1-1‘s eighth season, and theorising about how Tommy and Buck’s relationship might progress.

“I love Tevan together,” one fan commented, referring to Buck and Tommy’s fan-dubbed couple name. “I also really like how Tommy said he’s just trying to keep up. Pretty sure we all know what that means!

Another said: “This makes me so happy. I’m loving Tommy and I love this pairing.”

9-1-1 is available to watch on the ABC Network, Disney+ and Prime Video.