Tributes have poured in for Shannen Doherty after the Charmed star died at the weekend at the age of 53.

Doherty, who played Prue Halliwell in the fantasy drama, as well as starring in teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, died on Saturday (13 July) after a lengthy battle with breast cancer, her publicist said.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty,” Leslie Sloane said. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie.”

Brian Krause, who played Leo Wyatt in Charmed, said: “You showed me what strength is. You taught me to be fearless and live with purpose, to know your value and stick to your determinations. Forever loved! Truly heart-broken.”

Rose McGowan, who replaced Doherty when the latter left Charmed in 2001, also paid an emotional tribute to the actor, saying she had the “heart of a lion”.

Writing on Instagram, McGowan added: “Shannen was passion. I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live. Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end.

“We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts.”

Alyssa Milano, who appeared in Charmed from 1998 until 2006, as the youngest Halliwell sibling, also paid tribute to Doherty, in a statement to USA Today.

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core [she] was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of,” she said. “She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Doherty’s on-screen mother, Finola Hughes, said: “Beautiful Shannen. What a warrior. Fierce talent, passionate actor, friend, advocate. She fought. My heart goes out to her family, her beloved mama, her doggy, her friends who loved her equally fiercely as she loved them.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 co- star Jason Priestly, who played Doherty’s brother Brandon, added his own tribute.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

Doherty, who appeared in Little House on the Prairie from the age of 11, was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, undergoing a mastectomy, radiation and chemotherapy. Although she announced that she was in remission in 2017, the cancer returned in 2019.

It spread to her brain and she had surgery in January 2023. In November that year, she revealed the cancer had also spread to her bones. She told People magazine: “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating.”