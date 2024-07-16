Gracie Abrams announces UK and European ‘The Secret of Us Tour’ dates

Gracie Abrams has announced a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform arena shows in early 2025 as part of The Secret of Us Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 19 July via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour will begin on 9 February in Madrid and head to the likes of Lisbon, Amsterdam, Berlin, Zurich and Paris.

She will then take the tour to the UK and Ireland in March, with shows in Nottingahm, Leeds, London, Manchester, Cardiff, Dublin and Glasgow.

It will be in support of her recently released second album, The Secret of Us, which reached number one on the UK Albums Chart.

The LP features tracks “Risk” and “Close to You” as well as “Us”, which features Taylor Swift.

Abrams recently joined Swift to perform the track live for the first time ever at Wembley Stadium as part of The Eras Tour.

It follows up the announcement of the US leg of the tour, which is set to begin on 5 September in Portland.

Ahead of Gracie Abrams tickets going on sale for her UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Gracie Abrams tickets for her UK and European tour?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 19 July via Ticketmaster and See Tickets in the UK, for the European dates see ticket links below.

A fan presale will be available for those who order her album The Secret Of Us from the official store before 6pm on 16 July. The presale will then begin on 17 July at 10am local time. You’ll receive and email with details on how to access the presale.

Another fan presale is set to take place on 17 July 17 at 2pm local time for those who sign up to Abrams mailing list here.

You can check out the full tour schedule and find out about other presales taking place below.

How much are Gracie Abrams tickets?

It’s been confirmed that they’re priced at £47.10 – £69.80 for the UK shows and from €50,40 for the European dates.