Gracie Abrams announces ‘The Secret of Us Tour’ dates and ticket details

Gracie Abrams has announced details of a headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer-songwriter will play her biggest shows to date as part of The Secret of Us Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 7 June via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 5 September in Portland and head to the likes of Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, Austin, Chicago, Atlanta, New York and Boston.

She’ll be supported by fellow singer-songwriter Role Model across the run, except for the final show on 5 October in Portland.

You may like to watch

The tour is in support of her upcoming album, The Secret of Us, which is due for release on 21 June.

She announced the album and shared the cover art at the end of April, describing the LP as “the album that I made with some of my favourite people”.

She added: “We had real, true fun writing this album. There were also the occasional tears.”

It features lead single “Risk” and a collaboration with Taylor Swift entitled “Us”, which follows up Abrams’ support slot on The Eras Tour in 2023.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for Gracie Abrams’ upcoming tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Gracie Abrams tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 7 June via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales take place across the week, including an artist presale from 10am local time on 4 June and you can find out more via her official store.

Other include a Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale from 10am local time on 5 June and a Spotify presale at 10am local time on 6 June.

Plus fans in the UK can pre-order her upcoming album from her official store to access an upcoming presale. You’ll need to order the album before 6pm on 20 June to receive a code. Dates and ticket details are expected to be announced this month.

You can check your local listing below for further ticket details.

How much are Gracie Abrams tickets?

Standard tickets for select shows are priced at the following:

LA – $39.50 – $99.50 plus fees

NYC – $39.50 – $109.50 plus fees

Austin – $62.50 plus fees

Atlanta – $49.50 – $92.50 plus fees

Seattle – $51 plus fees

There will also be VIP ticket options.

The singer has confirmed the US leg of the tour, which is set to take place in September and October. While UK and European tour dates are expected to be announced soon.