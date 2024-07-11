You can still get Taylor Swift tickets for her final London shows

You can still get Taylor Swift tickets for the final Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

The singer recently wrapped up the first UK leg of the tour with sold out shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London across June.

Fans were treated to her biggest hits, as well as the newly added section for The Tortured Poets Department album.

While the surprise song set featured mashups of the likes of “All of the Girls You Loved Before” with “Crazier” (which she played live for the first time ever), “The Bolter” with Getaway Car” and “‘Tis the Damn Season” with “Daylight”.

The tour will make its much-anticipated return to London’s Wembley Stadium for another incredible run of five nights across 15-17 and 19-20 August.

Taylor Swift will bring The Eras Tour to the UK this June. (Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The singer was joined by extra support acts METTE, Griff and Benson Boone shows alongside previously announced special guests, Paramore for her first shows at Wembley Stadium.

Plus Gracie Abrams joined the singer to perform their newly released collaboration “us” during the surprise song set, while Paramore singer Hayley Williams joined to perform Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) track “Castles Crumbling”.

Another surprise during the London dates was the appearance of Travis Kelce, who made his Eras Tour on-stage debut during the Tortured Poets Department section as one of the dancers on the final night (23 June).

TRAVIS KELCE'S FULL SURPRISE APPEARANCE FOR "I CAN DO IT WITH A BROKEN HEART" AT TODAY'S SHOW!



pic.twitter.com/NxWKlOes4g — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 23, 2024

Before the tour arrives back in London for the final UK dates, you can find out everything you need to know about tickets, dates and setlist below.

Can I still get Taylor Swift tickets for her London Wembley Stadium shows?

There’s a number of ways to still get tickets for the UK dates on The Eras Tour.

It was recently confirmed by AXS and Ticketmaster that: “The ‘lead booker’ policy has been removed, meaning that the person whose name is on the account used to purchase tickets is no longer required to attend the event.”

This means tickets can be re-sold and transferred to another fan, and the original lead booker doesn’t need to be in attendance.

The transfer or resale option will be activated closer to the show dates, so fans can keep an eye out on Ticketmaster for official resale tickets.

Another way to secure tickets is if you signed up for the Ticketmaster or AXS verified fan sale when they were originally released in 2023. If you didn’t receive a code (aka you were waitlisted) then keep checking your inbox. This is because more tickets – e.g. production tickets – will be released ahead of the shows so you may be sent a code for the chance to purchase them.

There’s other resale options including Viagogo, with fans snapping up cheap tickets ahead of her shows in Stockholm.

Ticketmaster and AXS said: “The only way to obtain a valid ticket for Taylor Swift’s shows is via the approved ticket agents. In the UK, the approved ticket agents are Ticketmaster, AXS or directly through the venue’s website. Any tickets found to be purchased via re-sale on the non-official secondary market will not be valid for entry into the concerts and will be cancelled in accordance with the terms and conditions of sale.”

Viagogo responded to this statement saying: “Viagogo is a regulated marketplace where fans have the guarantee.”

To get these tickets head to viagogo.com.

Fans can enter an exclusive Wowcher competition

Another way to win tickets is by entering Wowcher’s exclusive competition.

The online deals website has launched a new contest that offers fans the chance to win two tickets to Taylor’s final London gig at Wembley Stadium on 20 August.

Plus you can also win a night stay at a five-star London hotel – just 13 minutes from the stadium – and £500 spending money.

Wowcher is currently offering 40 entries into this competition for £10. You can then increase your number of entries, with 140 for £20 as well as 400 for £29 (which works out at just 7p per entry).

The competition is running until 11 August, so fans have one month to enter and you can do this at wowcher.co.uk.

7-9 June – Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

13-15 June – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

18 June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

21-23 June – Wembley Stadium, London

15-17 August – Wembley Stadium, London – Ticketmaster / Viagogo

/ 19-20 August – Wembley Stadium, London – Ticketmaster / Viagogo

What will The Eras Tour setlist be in the UK?

Taylor Swift performing during the folklore/evermore set on The Eras Tour. (Michael Campanella/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

This is the setlist for the singer’s recent shows across Europe, including the newly added The Tortured Poets Department section. Fans can expect a similar run during her UK tour dates, as well as two (or more) surprise songs each night during the acoustic set.

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Red

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 minute version)

Speak Now

Enchanted

Reputation

…Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

folklore/evermore

cardigan

betty

champagne problems

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

majorie

willow

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

The Tortured Poets Department

But Daddy I Love Him / So High School

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

Down Bad

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

Surprise Songs

surprise song one

surprise song two

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

To find out more about tickets for the UK leg of The Eras Tour head to Ticketmaster, AXS and Viagogo.