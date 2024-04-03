Adele announces rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates and ticket details

Adele has announced rescheduled dates on her Las Vegas residency after they were postponed due to illness.

The singer paused five weekends worth of dates of her residency, due to take place in March, after revealing that she had fallen ill “at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break”.

She has confirmed that the rescheduled dates at The Colosseum, Caesar’s Palace will now take place in late 2024.

The five weekends billed as “the final shows” will now take place across 25-26 October, 1-2, 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23 November.

Adele wrote on social media that all “ticket holders for the postponed dates will be sent an email regarding their new allocated date”.

She will resume the residency on 17 May until 15 June, which was originally expected to be the final date of the run, ahead of the rescheduled shows.

This summer she will also head to Munich for a residency at a new purpose-built outdoor stadium.

She will headline 10 shows at the 80,000 capacity Munich Messe arena across August, marking her first European shows in a number of years.

“I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer,” Adele said when announcing the shows.

In January of this year, the singer said she would embark on a world tour on her next album cycle during one of her Vegas shows.

She revealed that fans will probably have to wait a while before she releases the follow-up to 2021’s 30, but she will tour it more than she has done with albums in the past.

“I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time. But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live,” she told the crowd.

These are the confirmed dates for Adele’s final shows as part of her Las Vegas residency.

17 May, 2024

18 May, 2024

24 May, 2024

25 May, 2024

31 May, 2024

1 June, 2024

7 June, 2024

8 June, 2024

14 June, 2024

15 June, 2024

25 October, 2024 – new date

26 October, 2024 – new date

1 November, 2024 – new date

2 November, 2024 – new date

8 November, 2024 – new date

9 November, 2024 – new date

15 November, 2024 – new date

16 November, 2024 – new date

22 November, 2024 – new date

23 November, 2024 – new date

How to get Weekends with Adele tickets

Fans can get their hands on tickets from ticketmaster.com.

Adele is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan service to help fans get tickets securely and you can sign up at Ticketmaster.

They say: “Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and get more tickets to fans who are going to attend the show. Register for the Verified Fan Presale. It’s quick and easy, and it’s free to sign up.”

Standard tickets are priced between $85.83 – $683.07 plus fees.