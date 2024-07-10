You can still get Adele tickets for her Munich shows

Adele is heading to Munich very soon to kick off her first European shows in a number of years – and you can still get tickets.

The singer is set to headline 10 shows at a new, 80,000 capacity open air arena this August.

She’ll perform her first shows in Europe since 2022’s London Hyde Park dates and her 2016 tour.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer will perform on 2-3, 9-10, 14 and 16 August as well as 23-24 and 30-31 August.

After announcing the European tour dates, it was reported that millions of fans signed up for tickets on the singer’s website.

For more information visit https://t.co/t8X6ye5P5e pic.twitter.com/ZPiC8XNy37 — Adele Access (@AdeleAccess) January 31, 2024

They were released across a week in early February, with fans snapping up tickets to see the singer’s live return to Europe.

Following the initial rush (and stress) to bag tickets on Ticketmaster, you might think that all 10 dates have completely sold out.

But there’s still plenty of availability across the run and we’ve got everything you need to know below.

Can I still get tickets for Adele in Munich?

Yes, although demand was high – it was reported that three million people signed up for presale tickets – there’s still availability across all dates.

At the time of writing there’s both standing and seated tickets for all of the dates, with the cheapest ticket around the €229 mark via Ticketmaster.

A general admission standing ticket is priced at €419.90 for front of stage standing or €369.90 for rear standing.

The remaining seated tickets for the tour are priced around the €229 / €249 / €269 / €379 mark.

There’s also VIP tickets available across the run, with standing (front and rear) packages priced at €583.50 / €722.50 / €1,252.50, which includes early entry, while seated VIP packages are ranged between €488-€1,253.

The seating plan for Adele’s shows in Munich.

You can head to the Adele page on Ticketmaster and select your preferred date.

Each of the shows has two options, with standard tickets and VIP packages, so choose which ticket type you want then head to the map to select your seats.

You can filter the price range before selecting your tickets, with the cheapest currently at €319.