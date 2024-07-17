Jake Shane announces ‘Therapuss’ live tour dates

Jake Shane has announced details of a headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The podcast host will take Therapuss Live to venues across the US and Canada alongside some special guests.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 19 July via Ticketmaster.

The tour will see Shane take his podcast of the same name to live audiences across North America.

It’s set to begin on 7 October in Durham and head to the likes of Atlanta, Nashville, New York, Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The podcast sees Shane respond to listener questions in the style of a therapy session alongside a different co-host each episode.

Launching in early 2024, he’s already had guests including Charli XCX, Ben Platt, Renee Rapp and Glen Powell feature on the podcast.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for Jake Shane’s Therapuss Tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 19 July via Ticketmaster.

An artist presale will take place from 10am local time on 17 July. This can be accessed via his website at passthatpuss.com. Fans need to use the password ‘PUSSYPSA’ to secure presale tickets.

You can check out his full tour schedule below.