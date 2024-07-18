It turns out that RuPaul’s Drag Race has been hiding an unaired lip-sync between two of the show’s greatest lip-sync assassins, and fans are begging for a full reveal.

Yesterday, Drag Race managed to clock up an impressive ten Emmy Award nominations, including for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. Meanwhile, RuPaul became tied with Heidi Klum and Tom Bergeron as the most nominated star of all time in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program category.

In celebration of the show’s astounding collection of nods, the official social media accounts for Drag Race production company World of Wonder posted a short clip featuring season 16 stars, Queen of Flips Mhi’ya Iman LePaige and Queen of BBL Morphine Love Dion, battling it out on set in a savage lip-sync fight.

The clip shows the stars not only lip-syncing for their lives, but lip-syncing for the lives of their family, friends and ancestors, with wig reveals, flips, and high-kicks aplenty.

At one point, both Morphine and Mhi’ya rip off their wigs to reveal other wigs underneath, à la Roxxxy Andrews. Another moment shows Mhi’ya launching herself off the stage into a split. It’s exhilarating viewing.

And yet, despite the Drag Race fandom’s commitment and dedication to the show and its endless spin-offs, the lip-sync between the duo never made it to air, and the clip shared doesn’t show the full performance.

The video is soundtracked by Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”, though that doesn’t seem to be the song the pair are battling it out to.

It appears the fans have been starved of a potentially franchise-best performance.

As such, they’ve demanded that World of Wonder stop the gatekeeping, and drop the full battle online immediately.

“THERE’S A MHI’YA VS. MORPHINE LIP-SYNC IN THE DRAFTS I NEED WOW TO RELEASE THIS WTF,” shouted one fan via keyboard.

“Ru, when was this,” questioned Drag Race super fan Seddera Side.

Even Mhi’ya and Morphine’s season 15 sisters were seemingly been left in the dark, with sixth place queen Dawn commenting: “WHEN TF WAS THIS!!”

“Where the hell did this lip-sync come from,” added the season’s thespian Plasma, as Geneva Karr parked up to say: “I don’t remember this one.”

A stream of comments along the lines of “Where can we watch this?” and “We need this full lip-sync with the original audio” are currently flooding the official Drag Race socials.

Any fans feeling a lack of lip-syncs in their life needn’t worry though, as All Stars 9 and Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World season two are airing this week. Plus, Global All Stars is dropping in just a month’s time.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 airs on Fridays on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.

Season two of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World will air on 19 July on BBC iPlayer in the UK, Crave in Canada, and WOW Presents Plus globally.

