First look at Heartstopper’s Nick and Charlie in more ‘mature’ season three

Get ready to scream, Heartstopper lovers: Netflix has just dropped the first look images of season three, and it seems like there might be trouble in paradise for Nick and Charlie.

Earlier this afternoon (8 July), the streaming giant set out a puzzle across its social media channels for Heartstopper‘s biggest devotees to decipher.

As fans entered their code breaker eras, they managed to work out that the clues were spelling the word “Oliver”, which in turn acted as a password which gave them access to the first look images on Tudum.

Oliver is the name of Charlie and Tori Spring’s younger brother, who hasn’t appeared in Netflix’s adaptation of Heartstopper – until now (more on that below).

The new images show doe-eyed Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and the soft-hearted Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) as they stare deeply into each other’s eyes, in love with each other as ever.

Yet, in some of the images, it appears there might be some tricky times ahead as the couple appear separately looking stressed.

You may like to watch

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, looking a little stressed. (Netflix/SAMUEL DORE)

Fans of Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series will know that season three is likely to touch on Charlie’s mental health struggles as he battles an eating disorder.

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in Heartstopper season three. (Netflix/SAMUEL DORE)

The brand new photos also show queer lovers Darcey Olsson (Kizzy Edgell) and Tara Jones (Corinna Brown) looking happier than ever before, and Tao Xu (William Gao) and Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney) embracing. Sweet.

Tara Jones (Corinna Brown) and Darcey Olsson (Kizzy Edgell) in Heartstopper season three.

Another image shows Charlie Spring being supported by his bestie Isaac Henderson (Tobie Donovan).

Joe Locke and Tobie Donovan in Heartstopper season three. (Netflix/SAMUEL DORE)

Plus, there’s even an appearance from Oliver Spring (played by Jensen Clayden) – but he will star as Charlie and Tori’s cousin, rather than their brother.

“Oliver Spring will be making a small but festive appearance in Season 3 of Heartstopper as a younger cousin of Tori and Charlie. I’m so excited for the fans of the show to meet this beloved character from the comics,” Oseman told Tudum.

Jensen Clayden as Oliver Spring. (Netflix)

Back in May, fans of Oseman’s sweet queer series were gifted with a brief first look video clip which showed Charlie confiding in his sister Tori Spring (Jenny Walser) about why he and Nick hadn’t yet said those three important words to one another yet.

Then, like clockwork, the short clip showed Nick arriving at Charlie’s door before the young couple headed out into the world together.

The end of season two, which aired last August, showed Charlie open up to Nick about his experience with bullying and self-harm, as they inched ever closer to saying “I love you” for the first time.

The cast of Heartstopper season three. (Netflix/SAMUEL DORE)

Shortly after the season dropped, Netflix teased that the first episode of Heartstopper season three will be entitled “Love” – so you can guess what’s likely to happen, then.

Joe Locke has previously suggested that season three will be more “mature” and “raunchier” than season two, with the season set to follow Volume Four and Volume Five of Oseman’s graphic novels of the same name.

The books see Charlie endure his eating disorder, while Volume Five, which landed on shelves last year, followed the couple as their relationship became more intimate.

Last week, Oseman exclusively told PinkNews that Volume Six in the series, which will be the last, will see the couple experience a change and a challenge as Nick prepares to head to university.

The author and illustrator also opened up about what it means to her that the Nick and Charlie love story will be ending soon.

“It feels bitter-sweet. I am obviously very, very sad that Heartstopper is ending because I love Heartstopper and I love these characters dearly,” Oseman said.

“But at the same time, I feel it’s time. I think it’s the right moment for it to end. I would never want it to go on longer than it needs to, and I’m so proud of the story that has come to life.

“I think it’s going to be sad to say goodbye but it’s going to be a beautiful ending, I promise.”

Heartstopper season three arrives on Netflix on Thursday 3 October.