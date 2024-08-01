A.C.E announces European dates on their 2024 world tour

K-pop group A.C.E have announced European dates as part of their Rewind_us world tour.

The boyband have confirmed shows across Europe and Latin America as part of the ongoing tour, which will take place this October.

This includes dates at London’s Earth on 17 October, Cologne, Munich, Milan, Paris and finishing up in Warsaw on 29 October.

While the Latin America leg starts on 3 October in Mexico City, with shows planned for Sao Paulo, Lima, Santiago and Bogota.

#CHOICE in Europe, thanks for your patience 🫰 we can finally announce that A.C.E will be coming to you in OCTOBER for their ⏪ REWIND US TOUR ⏪!



Stay tuned, because tickets and benefits will go on sale VERY SOON!#ACE #에이스 #REWINDUSTOUR #REWINDUS_EUROPE pic.twitter.com/55rJejGExO — Studio PAV Europe (@StudioPAVEurope) July 31, 2024

The tour will follow their recently wrapped up North American leg, which saw them headline theatre venues across the US.

You may like to watch

This included dates in Los Angeles, Houston, Orlando and New York across June and July.

Earlier this year the boyband made their return with the mini album, My Girl: My Choice. Fans can expect to hear material from the album on the tour, including “Angel”, “Effortless” and title track “My Girl”.

It marked their first release in nearly three years, following their re-packaged album, Changer: Dear Eris in 2021.

You can check out their full Latin America and European tour dates below, as well as everything we know about tickets so far.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

When do A.C.E tickets go on sale?

The ticketing details for the upcoming Europe and Latin America legs of their Rewind_us world tour have yet to be announced.

We’ll update this page once it’s been confirmed, but the European shows are likely to be available via Ticketmaster.