You can still get Adele tickets for her Munich shows

Adele has kicked off her much-anticipated Munich residency – and you can still get tickets.

The singer is headlining 10 shows at a new, 80,000 capacity open air arena across August, which marks her first European tour dates in a number of years.

She’ll perform her first shows in Europe since 2022’s London Hyde Park dates and her 2016 tour.

After debuting the show on 2-3 August, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer will perform on 9-10, 14 and 16 August as well as 23-24 and 30-31 August.

When she announced the European tour dates, it was reported that millions of fans signed up for tickets on the singer’s website.

They were released across a week in early February, with fans snapping up tickets to see the singer’s live return to Europe.

Following the initial rush (and stress) to bag tickets on Ticketmaster, you might think that all 10 dates have completely sold out.

But there’s still plenty of availability across the run and we’ve got everything you need to know below.

Can I still get tickets for Adele in Munich?

Yes, although demand was high – it was reported that three million people signed up for presale tickets – there’s still availability across all dates.

At the time of writing there’s both standing and seated tickets for all of the dates, with the cheapest ticket around the €229 mark via Ticketmaster.

A general admission standing ticket is priced at €419.90 for front of stage standing or €369.90 for rear standing.

The remaining seated tickets for the tour are priced around the €229 / €249 / €269 / €379 mark.

There’s also VIP tickets available across the run, with standing (front and rear) packages priced at €583.50 / €722.50 / €1,252.50, which includes early entry, while seated VIP packages are ranged between €488-€1,253.

The seating plan for Adele’s shows in Munich.

You can head to the Adele page on Ticketmaster and select your preferred date.

Each of the shows has two options, with standard tickets and VIP packages, so choose which ticket type you want then head to the map to select your seats.

You can filter the price range before selecting your tickets, with the cheapest currently at €319.

What is the Adele setlist for her show in Munich?

Adele has kicked off her Munich residency with a setlist featuring her biggest hits. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

After opening the show on 2 August, the singer performed the following set, which is expected to be similar across the residency:

Hello

Rumour Has It

I Drink Wine

Water Under the Bridge

Easy on Me

One and Only

I’ll Be Waiting

Oh My God

Send My Love (to Your New Lover)

Hometown Glory

Love in the Dark

Make You Feel My Love

Chasing Pavements

All I Ask

Skyfall

Set Fire to the Rain

All Night Parking (Interlude)

Hold On

When We Were Young

Someone Like You

Rolling in the Deep

During the second night (3 August) of the residency she also performed a “bonus song”, with her track “Turning Tables” making an appearance on the setlist.

The singer will perform a string of shows at the new outdoor arena in Munich across August: