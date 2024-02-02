Adele Europe tour 2024: these are the expected ticket prices for her Munich shows.

Adele recently announced details of a string of European shows in Munich – and these are the expected ticket prices.

The singer is headlining four shows at a new, 80,000 capacity open air arena on 2-3 August and 9-10 August.

According to reports demand for the shows is already “extraordinarily high” after fans signed up to register for tickets.

It’s rumoured to have exceeded the 1.3 million registrations for Adele’s past concerts in London’s Hyde Park in 2022.

The registration for Adele concerts in Munich is already "extraordinarily high", significantly exceeding the registrations for the past Adele concerts in London's Hyde Park in 2022 (1.3 MILLION). Marek Lieberberg, CEO of Live Nation GSA reports.

The shows will mark her first in mainland Europe since her 2016 world tour, so demand for them is expected to be high when they go on sale.

It was reported by German-based publication Süddeutsche Zeitung, that the singer could potentially announce up to 11 shows at the arena.

Munich’s economic advisor, Clemens Baumgärtner, CSU, told them: “There are ten appointments free, with the option of eleven.”

Ahead of them going on sale, fans might be wondering what the Adele ticket prices will be for her shows in Europe.

Below you can find out everything we know so far, and how to sign up for ticket registration.

What are the Adele ticket prices for her Munich shows?

It’s been reported that tickets for the shows will be priced between £74.09 and £449.90.

The official prices will be confirmed when tickets go on sale next week, but fans can expect to be within that price bracket.

As German press learned from the organizer "Live Nation", Adele shows in Munich tickets will cost between £74.09 and £449.90.

How to get tickets

Fans can sign up to the singer’s presale at adele.com/munich. Registration is now open until Monday, 5 February at 10pm CET / 9pm GMT.

You’ll then be sent a link on Tuesday, 6 February to access the presale on Wednesday, 7 February at 10am CET / 9am GMT.

A second presale will then take place from 10am CET / 9am GMT on Thursday, 8 February. This is the Ticketmaster presale for those with a Ticketmaster account.

The general sale takes place from 10am CET / 9am GMT on Friday, 9 February via Ticketmaster.