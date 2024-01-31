Adele announces European tour dates in Munich: tickets, presale info and more

Adele has announced four headline European shows for 2024 in Munich – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform across four nights in August at a bespoke 80,000 capacity arena that’s been created for especially for these shows.

She will headline the residency in the new Open Air Arena, Messe München as her only European shows of 2024 on 2-3 and 9-10 August.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale at 10am CET / 9am GMT on Friday, 9 February via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the shows Adele told her fans: “So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone!

“And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes x.”

The singer will finish up her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on 15 June, before heading to Europe.

She last performed in Europe in 2016 as part of her world tour in support of her album, 25 and went on to headline two shows at London’s Hyde Park in 2022.

Adele tickets for her return to Europe are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale, and you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Adele presale tickets

Fans can sign up to the singer’s presale at adele.com/munich. Registration is now open until Monday, 5 February at 10pm CET / 9pm GMT.

You’ll then be sent a link on Tuesday, 6 February to access the presale on Wednesday, 7 February at 10am CET / 9am GMT.

However demand is expected to be high and presale registration does not guarantee tickets.

A second presale will then take place from 10am CET / 9am GMT on Thursday, 8 February. This is the Ticketmaster presale.

This will be available to those with a Ticketmaster account, so if you’re not signed up make sure you do ahead of tickets going on sale.

Ticketmaster said: “If you already have a Ticketmaster account, you can buy tickets to these shows wherever you are based in the world.”

When do Adele tickets go on sale?

If you miss out during the presale then the general sale takes place from 10am CET / 9am GMT on Friday, 9 February via Ticketmaster.

Prices will be confirmed when tickets go on sale next week.

What’s the venue?

The shows will take place at an open-air arena that has been exclusively created for these special shows.

The bespoke Open Air Arena – Messe München – will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night.

Adele Access on X (Twitter) posted a glimpse of the incredible arena that will host the singer this August.

