Adele in Munich: the singer could announce up to ‘11 shows’

Adele could announce extra performances in Munich as part of her residency there – and this is everything we know.

According to German press, the singer could perform up to 11 shows at the purpose-built arena in Munich.

The singer recently confirmed details of four headline shows at the 80,000 capacity outdoor arena.

She will headline the Open Air Arena across 2-3 and 9-10 August, but more dates could be announced soon.

German-based publication Süddeutsche Zeitung spoke to Munich’s economic advisor, Clemens Baumgärtner, CSU.

Despite only four shows being announced, he said: “There are ten appointments free, with the option of eleven.”

They added that he has “accompanied the project from the beginning and pushed it through in the city administration and at the trade fair ‘against all doubters'”.

Baumgärtner said that the singer coming to Munich is “a blessing for tourism and a real accolade for the city. This shows that Munich as a cultural location can not only produce world-class orchestras, but also world-class pop.”

The singer announced the surprise shows on 31 January telling fans: “I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer.”

She will perform on the outdoor grounds of Messe München “in an open-air situation created exclusively for these special concerts”.

The singer will finish up her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on 15 June, before heading to Europe for the first time since 2016.

You can check out her full European tour schedule below as well as ticket details.

How to get Adele Munich tickets

Fans can sign up to the singer’s presale at adele.com/munich. Registration is now open until Monday, 5 February at 10pm CET / 9pm GMT.

You’ll then be sent a link on Tuesday, 6 February to access the presale on Wednesday, 7 February at 10am CET / 9am GMT.

A second presale will then take place from 10am CET / 9am GMT on Thursday, 8 February. This is the Ticketmaster presale for those with a Ticketmaster account.

The general sale takes place from 10am CET / 9am GMT on Friday, 9 February via Ticketmaster.