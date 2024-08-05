Clairo announces European dates for her ‘Charm Tour’

Clairo has announced details of the European leg of the Charm Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer-songwriter will headline venues across Ireland, UK, France and Netherlands in early 2025 as part of the tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 9 August via Ticketmaster.

The tour begins with two nights in Dublin on 3-4 March before heading to Paris for one night and Utrecht for two.

She’ll then take the tour to the UK, with shows planned at London’s Eventim Apollo, Glasgow’s O2 Academy and Manchester’s O2 Apollo in March.

It follows up the announcement of the North American leg and will be in support of her third studio album, Charm, which marks her first self-released studio album.

The LP is produced alongside Leon Michels and features lead single “Sexy to Someone” and follow-up single “Nomad”.

She’s also confirmed that she’ll be supported by June McDoom during the European leg of the tour.

You can check out the full Clairo tour schedule and ticket details below.

When do Clairo tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 9 August via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.ie / ticketmaster.fr / tivolivredenburg.nl

In the UK an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am BST on 7 August. This is available to those with the O2 mobile app. Head to the app or priority.o2.co.uk to access tickets early.

For other presales you can check your local listing below.