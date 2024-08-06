This is how to get tickets for The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver is heading to the West End to star in The Tempest at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane – and this is how to get tickets.

The actress will make her debut in London’s West End in the Jamie Lloyd Company production of the Shakespeare classic.

She will star as Prospero in the new production of The Tempest between 7 December and 1 February.

It will mark the first time a company has presented Shakespeare at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in decades, with Lloyd calling it an “honour”.

The Academy Award-nominated actress said: “I am delighted to be making my West End debut in Shakespeare’s The Tempest directed by the brilliant Jamie Lloyd.

“And to do so in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beautiful and historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane is an extraordinary opportunity. Come and see us!”

Below you can find out everything you need to know about The Tempest tickets to see Sigourney Weaver in her West End debut below.

When do tickets for The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver go on sale?

Following the presale on 6 August, the remaining tickets will be released in the general sale.

This will take place from 11am on 7 August via the LW Theatres website.

Plus there’s still a chance to sign up for presale access with availability across the run before they go on general sale.

You can head to lwtheatres.co.uk to sign up via email and you’ll be sent a unique link to access the presale.

How much are The Tempest tickets?

Tickets for standard seats at The Tempest are priced at £35 / £45 / £65 / £85 / £95 / £135 / £165 / £185.

While the box tickets are priced at £164 / £184.

Organisers have said the Jamie Lloyd Company “continues its commitment to accessibility, offering 25,000 tickets at £25 across the season exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits”.

These tickets will be available across the first three levels of the theatre, and go on sale at a later date, with “further information to be announced”.

When can I see it?

The show will run for a limited time between 7 December 2024 – 1 February 2025 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

There’s also scheduled Assisted Performances on the following dates:

Saturday, 11 January at 14:30 – BSL Signed Performance

Saturday, 18 January at 14:30 – Audio Described Performance (via Vocal Eyes)

Saturday, 25 January at 14:30 – Captioned Performance (via StageText)

To find out more and to book tickets for those performances head to lwtheatres.co.uk.