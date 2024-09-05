A brand new West End show, Why Am I So Single?, from the creators of Six has officially opened.

The musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss has premiered at the Garrick Theatre, where it will run until 13 February, 2025.

Tickets for Why Am I So Single? are now available from lovetheatre.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The production follows two writers and friends who are putting together a new musical.

While penning their show, they’re also reflecting on their romantic woes and personal crises in a world of online dating and social minefields.

The show will see “two friends’ lonely little lives transformed into an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza about love, dating, friendship, and …bees”.

Marlow and Moss said: “This is ultimately a musical about two friends, their desire for love, and how they deal with loneliness.

“We hope people come away feeling super uplifted. And we hope they text someone the second they leave the theatre saying ‘omigosh just fyi I love you soooo much!'”.

The show has previously had ticketed workshops at Sadler’s Wells in 2023, which were “successfully received”, as reported by WhatsOnStage.

It’s been confirmed that Jo Foster (& Juliet) will lead the show, who returns from the show’s early workshop.

They’ll be joined by Lessa Tulley, who previously played various roles on the Six UK tour and Noah Thomas (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie).

While the ensemble cast are Jemima Brown, Josh Butler, Natasha Leaver, Ran Marner, Joshian Angelo Omaña, Natasha Wilde and Rhys Wilkinson, with Jamel Matthias and Olivia O’Connor in their professional and West End debuts.

You can find out more about Why Am I So Single? tickets below.

How to get Why Am I So Single? tickets?

They’re now available to buy via lovetheatre.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The show is booking from 27 August, 2024 until at least 13 February, 2025.

Tickets for the show are confirmed to be priced at £20 / £30 / £50 / £60 / £80 / £100, plus booking fees.

