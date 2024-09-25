This is how to get tickets for Much Ado About Nothing starring Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell are starring in Much Ado About Nothing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane – and this is how to get tickets.

The duo will appear in the new revival of Shakespeare’s comedy from the Jamie Lloyd Company in early 2025.

The show will run at the London theatre between 10 February – 5 April, 2025, taking over from The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver.

Hiddleston will play Benedick and Atwell plays Beatrice in “this savagely funny and beautifully tender battle of wits”.

Announcing the show earlier this year Jamie Lloyd said: “It is such an honour to be invited by Andrew Lloyd Webber to be the first company to present Shakespeare at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in decades.

“To collaborate again with two of the greatest actors of their generation – Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell – on one of Shakespeare’s wittiest and most tender comedies is a dream come true.”

Below you can find out everything you need to know about Much Ado About Nothing tickets in the West End below.

When do tickets for Much Ado About Nothing with Tom Hiddleston go on sale?

Theatre Royal Drury Lane has confirmed a presale will take place from 11am on Tuesday, 8 October.

This is available to those who sign up via the LW Theatres website. Once you’ve signed up you’ll receive an email featuring an exclusive presale code.

The general sale will then take place from 11am on Wednesday, 9 October also via LW Theatres.

You can head to lwtheatres.co.uk to access the presale and find out more.

How much are tickets?

Much Ado About Nothing ticket prices are yet to be confirmed but we can expect them to be similar to The Tempest.

Standard tickets for the Jamie Lloyd Company show are £35 / £45 / £65 / £85 / £95 / £135 / £165 / £185.

While the Jamie Lloyd Company will continue its commitment to accessibility by offering 25,000 tickets at £25 for under 30s, key workers, and those receiving government benefits.

These tickets will be available across the first three levels of the theatre, with further information to be announced.

When can I see it?

The show will run for a limited time between 10 February – 5 April, 2025 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

There’s also scheduled Assisted Performances on the following dates:

Saturday 15 March, 2.30pm – BSL Signed Performance

Saturday 29 March, 2.30pm – Audio Described Performance (via Vocal Eyes)

Saturday 22 March, 2.30pm – Captioned Performance (via StageText)

To find out more and to book tickets for those shows head to lwtheatres.co.uk.