Fenty Beauty release new blush range to give you ‘cheeks worth clapping for’

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is dropping a new range of blushes to give you ‘cheeks worth clapping for’.

The longwear, waterproof Fenty Cheeks blushes are the latest much-anticipated drop from the beauty brand, with eight shades to choose from.

The new blush range from Fenty Beauty is dropping on 9 August via fentybeauty.com, sephora.com, sephora.co.uk and ulta.com.

Rihanna previewed the Fenty Cheeks blush on Instagram, wearing the shimmery, pink shade ‘Wattabrat’, which was applied with the new 155 Blush Brush (also coming soon).

Fenty Beauty says: “A bold, but airy-soft, blush with performance that demands a standing ovation. This pressed powder delivers high-impact pigment in just one swipe, then blends seamlessly for a diffused flush of color.

“Don’t worry about fallout or looking chalky – these stay in place, won’t cake. The curated, all-star shade lineup has matte and shimmer shades for all skin tones to flaunt.”

There’s eight blendable shades to choose from that “look bold and pop on all tones”.

This includes baby pink ‘Petal Poppin’, shimmering soft violet ‘Drama Clas$$’ and peachy pink ‘Sundress SZN’.

Finishing up the shades is coral red ‘Daiquiri Dip’, vibrant coral ‘Lolly Poppy’, rich berry ‘Summertime Wine’ and rosy taupe ‘Bakin’ Cakez’.

Fans are excited for the new Fenty Beauty drop, with one commenting: “can’t wait for these to clap my cheeks.”

Another said: “At this point fenty, you can have bank card and swipe when you have new stufff. Cause Damnn these blushes are fireee.”

While others wrote that they’re “obsessing over these all day” and that they’re “definitely gonna need all of the collection”.

You can find out more details below including release date, where to buy and prices.

Where can I buy the new Fenty Cheeks blush range from Fenty Beauty

The brand new eight-shade collection from Fenty Beauty is confirmed to be released on 9 August.

Fans of the brand can get their hands on it from fentybeauty.com, sephora.com, sephora.co.uk or ulta.com.

The Fenty Cheeks Suede Powder Blush is priced at $28/£23 each.