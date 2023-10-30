Rihanna’s Fenty and Puma have announced details of their latest collaboration – including the release date.

After a long hiatus the brands are back with a new collection inspired by an early noughties Puma sneaker.

The Fenty x Puma collection will be available to shop from 2 November at puma.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The two brands have teamed up to reimagine the Avanti sneaker, which was originally released in silver, in two new colourways.

The Avanti sneaker is new to Fenty’s repertoire, but it was introduced by Puma back in 2001.

The design drew inspirations from 1980s footballers including Eusebio, Pelé and Maradona.

“I wanted to bring something iconic from the archives to the street, and the late great Pelé made the Avanti shoe so iconic,” Rihanna said about reviving the silhouette for Fenty x Puma.

The collaboration features colourways, bright emerald and rich navy blue on the Avanti sneakers.

They also feature premium leather uppers with debossed Fenty branding, alongside white and brown gum soles.

The two brands confirmed their reunion in March, with Puma uploading a post on Instagram with the caption: “she’s back”.

Fans were excited about the news, with comments reading, “my poor wallet” and “that Rihanna reign don’t let up!”.

The two powerhouses previously teamed up in 2015 and dropped the hugely popular Fenty x Puma creeper shoes.

They sold out in just three hours when the pre-order link dropped for the $120 creeper-style sneakers.

Her last collection for the brand was back in 2017 and she went on to launch Fenty Beauty and Skin as well as her own line Savage x Fenty.

Other fans have been calling for a return of the creepers as well as other popular release including the fur slides.

To shop the new Fenty x Puma collection from 2 November head to puma.com.