Fenty Beauty Black Friday sale: when does it start and what to expect?

Fenty Beauty has launched its Black Friday sale for 2023 – and this is everything you need to know.

The beauty and skincare brand has kicked off its Cyber Week, with 25 percent off across the website.

The Fenty Beauty Black Friday sale is now live and you access it exclusively at fentybeauty.com.

The sale – which is running until 27 November – features Fenty essentials at discounted prices with no codes needed.

The sale includes bundles, like the skincare starter kit, which features a cleanser, serum and moisturiser for £58 instead of £71.

There’s also popular, viral products including the 58-shade Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation for £24 instead of £32 and the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer for £13.50 instead of £18.

Another highlight is the previously sold-out Fenty Eau de Parfum, for £93.75 instead of £125. It’s also available in a gift set – which comes with a refillable spray – for £95 instead of £130.

You can also get plenty of skincare products, including the Fenty body butter, overnight cream, eye cream and face masks.

Plus you can sign up to the Fenty Beauty mailing list to get “free treats” alongside the 25 percent off.

This is exclusive to subscribers and you’ll also be kept up to date with their best deals and freebies.

To shop the entire Fenty Beauty Black Friday sale until 27 November head to fentybeauty.com.

When is the Fenty Beauty Black Friday sale?

The beauty brand dropped an early sale for the Fenty Fam, which is those signed up the mailing list.

This saw 30 percent off selected products when using an exclusive code.

They’ve now launched their Cyber Week sale, which is available to everyone and no codes are needed.

The sale sees 25 percent off across the website, with the Cyber Week deals running until 27 November.

It’s available to shop at fentybeauty.com.