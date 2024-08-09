Vicki Vivacious, the star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has been involved in a “serious crash” that left her in hospital.

The Cornish drag queen revealed that she was involved in a crash on Saturday (3 August) that left her body bruised “a gorgeous shade of yellow”.

Writing on Instagram Stories on Thursday (8 August), she said: “Hello everyone. Sorry for the radio silence. I was involved in a serious crash, and currently resting at home, after short hospitalisation. I cannot go into [too] many details for legal reasons but I am alive and recovering well.”

The performer and cabaret star didn’t disclose how the crash had occurred, or whether she was in a car at the time.

“The biggest thank you to all my closest friends and family [who] have taken care of me. The biggest thank you to all venues I have had to cancel, for understanding,” she added.

In a second post, the star shared a photo of her bruised leg which had several cuts. “My body is currently a gorgeous shade of yellow. Torn muscles and ligaments but no breaks, thank goodness.”

You may like to watch

Vicki Vivacious revealed her injuries on Instagram. (Instagram/@VickiVivaciousOfficial)

While Vicki has been a known-name on the UK’s drag scene for years, she shot to international fame in 2023 as one of 10 contestants in season five of RuPaul’s UK spin-off.

She became the season’s first to win a challenge, when the queens were given the task of serving three distinct looks. But she was eliminated in episode six, after an underwhelming performance in the Snatch Game.

Ginger Johnson went on to win the season.

Vicki Vivacious was seen in season five of Drag Race UK. (BBC)

Last month, Drag Race season 16 star Morphine Love Dion and Canada’s Drag Race season three contestant Kaos were involved in a fatal car crash after attending RuPaul’s DragCon in Los Angeles.

Morphine was hospitalised and Kaos was injured vin the accident, which left one person dead and five others with injuries.

In a statement, Morphine said that she had fractured her collar bone in the crash.

“I also broke my jaw, for which I needed surgery and led to the loss of several teeth. I’m still a bit sad and traumatised but extremely grateful and happy to be alive. I am back in Miami focusing on my recovery,” she said.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.