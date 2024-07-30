RuPaul’s Drag Race star Morphine Love Dion has revealed the extent of her injuries after being involved in a fatal car crash.

The queen, who finished fifth in the most recent season of the flagship franchise and won its lip-sync smack-down, was travelling in an Uber with Canada’s Drag Race star Kaos, when it was involved in a crash.

Five others were injured in the accident on the 10 freeway in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles a week ago, local news sources reported. One person died.

After an encouraging update from season 16 sister Xunami Muse, Morphine has now revealed the extent of her injuries.

The statement begins by thanking friends for “love and positive messages”, before revealing she had fractured her collarbone.

“I also broke my jaw, for which I needed surgery and led to the loss of several teeth. I’m still a bit sad and traumatised but extremely grateful and happy to be alive. I am back in Miami focusing on my recovery.

“I will continue to post updates periodically and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”

The Latina diva went on to thank World of Wonder, MTV and Paramount, as well as her manager and friends.

love you all so so much ♥️ pic.twitter.com/P1Pb8VsZOX — MORPHINE 👻 (@morphinelovemua) July 29, 2024

Kaos, who appeared in season three of the spin-off show, has also shared an update. She has fractured ribs, as well as a”severe concussion” which led a seizure. Some of her injuries required stitches.

“As Morphine mentioned, we are all [grateful] to be alive,” she said, also thanking World of Wonder.

(@thekaosofjesilo/ Instagram)

Both artists had been attending RuPaul’s Drag Con L.A. before the crash.

An Uber spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly: “Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this gut-wrenching crash. We are working to get in touch with the driver and riders to check on their well-being.”

