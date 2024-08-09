Homobloc announces dates and ticket details for 2024 edition

Homobloc has announced details of its 2024 edition including dates and ticket information.

The queer event will take place on 9 November in Manchester with a host of LGBTQ+ artists on its lineup.

In a post on Instagram teasing the lineup, the organisers said: “The portal to queer joy, rage and connection opens soon.”

The club night will return to Manchester’s Depot Mayfield which is also home to the Warehouse Project.

Last year’s event saw live sets from the likes of Jessie Ware, Confidence Man, Peaches and Romy.

They were joined by the likes of The Blessed Madonna, David Morales, Horse Meat Disco, Jodie Harsh, Cakes Da Killa, Juliana Huxtable and LSDXOXO.

Homobloc has previously partnered with LGBTQ+ charities including The Proud Trust, LGBT Foundation, George House Trust and Greater Manchester LGBTQ+ Community Fund.

For the 2022 event they raised £47,000 that was split equally between the four charities.

You can find out everything we know so far about tickets, presale details and prices below.

When is Homobloc 2024?

The 2024 edition of Homobloc will take place on Saturday, 9 November.

It will return to its home at Depot Mayfield in Manchester.

When do tickets go on sale for Homobloc 2024?

The first tickets will be released in a presale from 10am on 15 August. You can sign up for presale access at homobloc.co.uk.

You’ll be emailed a unique presale link to get your hands on tickets.

The remaining tickets will then be released from 10am on 16 August. Similar to previous years they’ll be released via Ticketmaster.

Last year the first release tickets were priced at £54.45 including fees, so you can expect a similar price mark but this will be confirmed when they go on sale.