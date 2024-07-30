The Warehouse Project announces full lineup and ticket details for 2024

The Warehouse Project has announced details of the lineup and tickets for its 2024 edition.

The annual club series will return to Manchester this autumn as it takes over the Depot Mayfield and other venues across the city.

After announcing shows from the likes of Disclosure, Reprecussion featuring Jungle and Bonobo and Boiler Room, organisers have revealed the next waves of acts.

This year’s programme will feature the second edition of Nia Archives’ Up Ya Archives takeover with Goldie, Casisdead and Girls Don’t Sync on 1 November.

DJ Patrick Topping will present TRICK on 11 October, where he’ll be joined by Eats Everything b2b Skream, Boys Noize, Prospa and more.

In early December, the iconic Haçienda will take over WHP with a “vast array of residents and guest DJs”, including Orbital, Armand Van Helden, Peter Hook, Kerri Chandler, Groove Armada (DJ set) and David Morales.

While the series will be finished up with the annual New Year’s Eve show, with a lineup to be announced in the coming months.

A number of events have sold out already, including Disclosure and the Boiler Room night, while the newly confirmed shows go on sale this week.

You can find out everything you need to know about The Warehouse Project 2024 tickets below.

When do Warehouse Project 2024 tickets go on sale?

A presale is taking place from 10am on 1 August via Ticketmaster. You can sign up at warehouseproject.com and you’ll be sent details on how to access tickets early.

The general sale will then take place from 10am on 2 August via Ticketmaster.

This includes newly announced shows, Nia Archives, Patrick Topping, PAWSA, Gorgon City & Dom Dolla, XXL, Haçienda and the New Year’s Eve party.

Limited tickets for the previously announced shows are available to buy from Ticketmaster.

What’s the Warehouse Project 2024 lineup?

You can check out the entire Warehouse Project 2024 lineup here, while the events taking place across the run include: