Team LGBTQ+ are now in 7th place at this year’s Olympics – tied with Italy

LGBTQ+ athletes are serving gold, silver and bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics! The gays really do keep winning.

Team LGBTQ+ (i.e. all of the publicly out lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer athletes) is currently sitting at 7th place in the medal count, with an impressive 30 medals, consisting of 9 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 10 bronze medals. Slay!

That’s ahead of every single country that criminalises being gay, and it’s tied with Italy, reports OutSports.

Japan are just in front of Team LGBTQ+ with 33 medals, while South Korea and the Netherlands are close behind with 28 and 25 medals respectively, and the USA are way out in front of everyone with 103. Show offs.

For context, Team LGBTQ+ won a grand total of 32 team and individual medals – 11 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze – in the 2021 Tokyo Games. Can we beat that this year? Well, we’re so close to doing so with just two days left of the Paris Games.

How many LGBTQ+ athletes are there?

Team LGBTQ+ consists of nearly 200 LGBTQ+ athletes, with 11 representing Team GB, including diver Tom Daley, swimmer Daniel Jervis and hockey player Fiona Crackles, Outsports reports.

However, that number will no doubt continue to increase over the course of future games as more athletes feel comfortable sharing their identity with the world.

There are a few more days of Olympic competition left, so fingers are crossed that the medals keep coming. Here are Team LGBTQ+’s medals so far:

Carl Hester is part of the bronze medal-winning Dressage Team. (Mike Hewitt/Getty)

Bronze Medals

Amandine Buchard, France, Judo – Amandine Buchard went from silver in Tokyo to gold in Paris in the 52kg category.

Natalya Diehm, Australia, BMX Freestyle – Natalya Diehm won a bronze medal which marked her as Australia’s first ever Women’s BMX Freestyle medal winner at an Olympic Games.

Lauren Doyle, Alev Kelter, Steph Rovetti, Kristi Kirshe, USA, Rugby Sevens – Rugby Sevens’ US team was bolstered by their LGBTQ+ stars and secured a bronze medal.

Beatriz Ferreira, Brazil, Boxing – Beatriz Ferreira won her second Olympic boxing medal after a thrilling match.

Carl Hester, Great Britain, Equestrian – Carl Hester (and his horse, Fame) secured his fourth Olympic medal in Paris with a bronze in Team Dressage.

Evy Leibfarth, USA, Canoe Slalom – 20-year-old Evy Leibfarth, the first American to compete in three canoe/kayak Olympic disciplines, came away with a bronze.

Cindy Ngamba, Refugee team, Boxing – 25-year-old Cindy Ngamba has won a bronze medal in boxing, becoming the first athlete from the Olympic Refugee Team to win a medal at the Olympics.

Nesthy Petecio, Philippines, Boxing – Nesty Petecio won a bronze medal in boxing and is planning to retire after the Paris Olympcis.

Tabea Schendekehl, Germany, Rowing – Tabea Schendekehl competed in the women’s quadruple sculls team event where she won a bronze medal.

Rafaela Silva, Brazil, Judo – Rafaela Silva won a bronze in mixed-team judo, she won Brazil’s first gold medal at Rio 2016.

Tom Daley wins a silver with his diving partner Noah Williams. (Clive Rose/Getty)

Silver Medals

Olivia Apps, Sophie de Goede, Maddy Grant, Canada, Rugby Sevens – The Canadian team took home the silver medal in women’s rugby sevens.

Perris Benegas, USA, BMX Freestyle – Perris Benegas freestyled her way to a silver medal after knee surgery a few months earlier.

Tom Daley, Great Britain, Diving – Avid knitter and Olympic icon Tom Daley won a silver medal in the 10-meter platform synchro competition, his fifth Olympic medal, while his husband and sons looked on.

Raz Hershko, Israel, Judo – Raz Hershko won a bronze in Tokyo and secured a silver in Paris in the +78kg Judo category.

Michelle Kroppen, Germany, Archery – After a bronze team medal in Tokyo, Michelle Kroppen earned silver in the mixed team event.

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, Denmark, Equestrian – Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour was part of the Danish dressage team who won silver.

Emma Twigg, New Zealand, Rowing – Emma Twigg won a silver medal in single sculls, dethroned from her previous gold.

Sha’Carri Richardson, USA, Track & Field – Bisexual track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson won a silver medal in the 100-meter sprint.

Lauren Scruggs, USA, Fencing – Lauren Scruggs won silver in an all-American women’s individual final, she also won gold in a team event.

Maria Perez, Spain, Track & Field – Maria Perez proved queer people do walk fast; she got a silver medal in the 20km racewalk.

Marianne Vos, Netherlands, Cycling – From her first Olympics in 2008, Marianne Vos went on to win silver in the 2024 women’s road race.

Alice Bellandi secures a gold medal for Team Italy. (Alex Gottschalk/Getty)

Gold Medals

Alice Bellandi, Italy, Judo – Alice Bellandi secured Italy a gold in Judo and to celebrate the win she smooched her girlfriend (fellow judo star Jasmine Martin, who competes for South Africa).

Amandine Buchard, France, Judo – Amandine Buchard was part of the mixed-team gold medal for a home crowd in France.

Svenja Brunckhorst, Germany, 3×3 Basektball – Svenja Brunckhorst is a professional basketball player in Germany and France who won gold for the German team.

Kellie Harrington, Ireland, Boxing – Kellie Harrington is the first Irish female athlete to win gold medals at consecutive Olympic Games. She is now looking forward to a quiet life with her wife Mandy.

Maria Perez, Spain, Track and Field – Maria Perez won gold in the marathon walk relay, after earning a silver medal in the individual 20km event.

Lauren Scruggs, USA, Fencing – Lauren Scruggs won a team gold medal, after a silver in individual. Scruggs makes history as the first Black American woman and the first Black out lesbian to win an individual medal in Olympic fencing.

Lara Vadlau, Austria, Sailing – Lara Vadlau and her dingy partner Lukae Maehr won the first Gold medal of this year’s Olympics for Austria.

Frederic Wandres, Germany, Equestrian – Frederic Wandres (and his horse Bluetooth) trotted his way to gold in the German team dressage event.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, New Zealand, Rugby Sevens – Portia Woodman-Wickliffe won gold, her third Olympic medal for New Zealand. Woodman-Wickliffe is married to fellow Black Fern and World Cup winner Renee Wickliffe.

