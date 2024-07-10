Bisexual track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has revealed her Olympic training regime in an exclusive interview with Vogue.

Appearing on Vogue’s August 2024 digital cover, the 24-year-old star athlete, who competes in both the 100 meter and 200 meter race categories, has spoken out about her preparation for the forthcoming 2024 Paris Olympics and the love she has for her family.

On the cover, Richardson is photographed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez. Inside, several of the images are shot in black and white and show the athlete preparing to race.

As well as her physical ability, Richardson is known on the track for her signature long, decorated nails – which are also featured on the Vogue cover.

She is also known for her colourful hair when competing, which she says is inspired by Florence Griffith Joyner, the fastest woman ever recorded.

Richardson rose to national attention in 2019 when she broke the 100 meter collegiate record – this made her one of the ten fastest women in history at only 19 years old.

Though the Vogue interview gives an insight into Richardson, the writer notes: “There are things Richardson just won’t talk about. Her personal life is off-limits.”

In 2021, Richardson shared she had a girlfriend and that she identifies as bisexual.

The same year, the athlete was supposed to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics where she was a gold medal favourite.

However, she had to sit out after she tested positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana.

This year, however, she will be making her Olympic debut. In the interview, she expresses she’s feeling confident ahead of the Paris Games, stating: “I’m not back, I’m better.

“I don’t just mean I’m a better runner. It’s beyond that. I’m better at being Sha’Carri. I’m better at being myself,” she continued.

She’s proving her point; Richardson won the US Olympic Trials 2024 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in June.

Sha’Carri Richardson poses with her gold medal after winning the women’s 100 meter final. (Patrick Smith/Getty)

Also, she went on to win the US national champion in the 100-meter sprint event, defending her title with her 10.71 second time.

Track, as Richardson says, is a “24/7 lifestyle,” where she has to put all of her energy into training to be in peak physical condition.

“Every time you step on the track, it’s a validation of the time you’ve put in, the sacrifices you make on the daily,” Richardson explains.

“When I get on the blocks, it’s about getting the job done. I know there’s joy at the other end, at the finish line. But I also know I’ve got to earn that happiness.”

Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women’s 100 Meter final with grandmother Betty Harp. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Richardson also opened up about her family. Raised by her grandmother Betty Harp, who Richardson refers to as Big Momma, the love that the athlete has for her is clear.

“Everything I am, it’s because of that strong, wise Black woman,” Richardson admitted.

She continued: “Everything. I mean, I’ve been blessed, because I’ve had other people in my life who have helped me along. But the foundation, that’s her.”

We’re keeping our fingers crossed for Richardson as she heads to Paris for the Olympic Games, held between 26 July and 11 August. You can read all of our 2024 Olympics coverage here.