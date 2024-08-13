Childish Gambino kicks off The New World Tour – and this is the setlist
Childish Gambino has kicked off The New World Tour dates – and this is the setlist.
The artist aka Donald Glover, debuted his world tour at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center with a huge setlist featuring 29 tracks.
This included songs from 2024’s Bando Stone & the New World and Atavista as well as rarities that haven’t been performed in years.
He performed “Bonfire”, “Freak and Geeks”, “Do Ya Like” and “Heartbeat” for the first time in years, while “L.E.S.” was played for the first time since 2013.
Flashing lights warning!!! Few vids from the childish gambino show, one of the best I’ve ever seen, he covered every era, showed up on the back stage right next to us, and the wife pleaser……… I was looking extremely disrespectfully pic.twitter.com/OL61HEmC4l— jort 👖 (@ohpossomes) August 12, 2024
Childish gambino was killing it in okc pic.twitter.com/NZmIOXAJtv— Cobewankenobi (@thatcobee) August 12, 2024
You may like to watch
Saw @donaldglover aka Childish Gambino with @jscottloft in OKC @PaycomCenter and omg this dude is so talented! He is a creative genius. The production itself was a sight to behold. He acts, writes music and scripts,produces. Is there nothing this man can’t do? pic.twitter.com/3Cu3vq5yfg— Cathy Loft (@ThunderCatOKC) August 12, 2024
They featured alongside hits and fan-favourites like “This Is America”, “Sober”, “IV. Sweatpants” and “Redbone”.
While tracks including “To Be Hunted” from Atavista and his collaboration with Kaytranada, “Witchy” got their live debuts.
The tour will stop off across North America throughout August and September, wrapping up on 3 October in Chicago.
He will then head to Europe for a string of arena shows in late 2024 including two nights at London’s O2 Arena.
It’ll resume in early 2025 with five dates planned across Australia and New Zealand.
You can find out everything you need to know below, including the Childish Gambino setlist, ticket details and schedule for his tour below.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
What’s the Childish Gambino setlist?
Childish Gambino performed the following setlist during the opening night of the tour in Oklahoma City, OK on 11 August. Fans can expect it to be similar across the tour’s run.
- H3@RT$ W3RE M3@NT T0 F7¥
- Survive
- I. The Worst Guys
- Talk My Shit
- Got to Be
- In the Night
- Yoshinoya
- To Be Hunted
- Witchy
- Steps Beach
- I. Crawl
- Cruisin’
- Feels Like Summer
- Human Sacrifice
- A Place Where Love Goes
- No Excuses
- Me and Your Mama
- Do Ya Like
- This Is America
- IV. Sweatpants
- Sober
- L.E.S.
- Heartbeat
- Bonfire
- Freaks and Geeks
- Saturday
- V. 3005
- Redbone
- Real Love
- Lithonia
Can I still get tickets?
Yes, tickets are still available across the run and you can get them from ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.
For tickets to other shows on the tour including his European and Australian shows, you can check your local listing below for more details and to buy them.
What are the tour dates?
The artist will take the New World Tour to venues across North America and Europe across the rest of 2024, and resume the tour in early 2025 with dates in Australia and New Zealand.
- 14 August – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – tickets
- 15 August – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center – tickets
- 17 August – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets
- 18 August – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets
- 20 August – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – tickets
- 21 August – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – tickets
- 23 August – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets
- 24 August – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Arena – tickets
- 26-27 August – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – tickets
- 29 August – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena – tickets
- 30 August – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – tickets
- 1 September – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – tickets
- 2 September – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets
- 4 September – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – tickets
- 5 September – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena – tickets
- 7 September – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center – tickets
- 8 September – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – tickets
- 10 September – Austin, TX – Moody Center – tickets
- 11 September – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – tickets
- 13 September – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – tickets
- 14 September – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center – tickets
- 16 September – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – tickets
- 18-19 September – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – tickets
- 21 September – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – tickets
- 23 September – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena – tickets
- 24 September – Portland, OR – Moda Center – tickets
- 25 September – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets
- 27 September – Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome – tickets
- 29 September – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place – tickets
- 2 October – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – tickets
- 3 October – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
- 31 October – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena – tickets
- 2 November – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum – tickets
- 4 November – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – tickets
- 6 November – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena – tickets
- 8 November – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum – tickets
- 10 November – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – tickets
- 12 November – Prague, Czechia – O2 Arena – tickets
- 13 November – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena – tickets
- 19 November – Paris, France – Accor Arena – tickets
- 21 November – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle – tickets
- 23 November – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena – tickets
- 24 November – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – tickets
- 26 November – Manchester, England – AO Arena – tickets
- 28 November – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – tickets
- 30 November – London, England – The O2 – tickets
- 1 December – London, England – The O2 – tickets
- 3 December – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena – tickets
- 5 December – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena – tickets
- 28 January – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena – tickets
- 1 February – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – tickets
- 4 February – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – tickets
- 7 February – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – tickets
- 11 February – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena – tickets
Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.