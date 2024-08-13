Childish Gambino kicks off The New World Tour – and this is the setlist

Childish Gambino has kicked off The New World Tour dates – and this is the setlist.

The artist aka Donald Glover, debuted his world tour at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center with a huge setlist featuring 29 tracks.

This included songs from 2024’s Bando Stone & the New World and Atavista as well as rarities that haven’t been performed in years.

He performed “Bonfire”, “Freak and Geeks”, “Do Ya Like” and “Heartbeat” for the first time in years, while “L.E.S.” was played for the first time since 2013.

They featured alongside hits and fan-favourites like “This Is America”, “Sober”, “IV. Sweatpants” and “Redbone”.

While tracks including “To Be Hunted” from Atavista and his collaboration with Kaytranada, “Witchy” got their live debuts.

The tour will stop off across North America throughout August and September, wrapping up on 3 October in Chicago.

He will then head to Europe for a string of arena shows in late 2024 including two nights at London’s O2 Arena.

It’ll resume in early 2025 with five dates planned across Australia and New Zealand.

You can find out everything you need to know below, including the Childish Gambino setlist, ticket details and schedule for his tour below.

What’s the Childish Gambino setlist?

Childish Gambino performed the following setlist during the opening night of the tour in Oklahoma City, OK on 11 August. Fans can expect it to be similar across the tour’s run.

H3@RT$ W3RE M3@NT T0 F7¥

Survive

I. The Worst Guys

Talk My Shit

Got to Be

In the Night

Yoshinoya

To Be Hunted

Witchy

Steps Beach

I. Crawl

Cruisin’

Feels Like Summer

Human Sacrifice

A Place Where Love Goes

No Excuses

Me and Your Mama

Do Ya Like

This Is America

IV. Sweatpants

Sober

L.E.S.

Heartbeat

Bonfire

Freaks and Geeks

Saturday

V. 3005

Redbone

Real Love

Lithonia

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, tickets are still available across the run and you can get them from ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

For tickets to other shows on the tour including his European and Australian shows, you can check your local listing below for more details and to buy them.

The artist will take the New World Tour to venues across North America and Europe across the rest of 2024, and resume the tour in early 2025 with dates in Australia and New Zealand.

14 August – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – tickets

15 August – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center – tickets

17 August – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets

18 August – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets

20 August – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – tickets

21 August – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – tickets

23 August – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets

24 August – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Arena – tickets

26-27 August – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – tickets

29 August – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena – tickets

30 August – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – tickets

1 September – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – tickets

2 September – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets

4 September – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – tickets

5 September – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena – tickets

7 September – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center – tickets

8 September – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – tickets

10 September – Austin, TX – Moody Center – tickets

11 September – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – tickets

13 September – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – tickets

14 September – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center – tickets

16 September – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – tickets

18-19 September – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – tickets

21 September – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – tickets

23 September – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena – tickets

24 September – Portland, OR – Moda Center – tickets

25 September – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets

27 September – Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome – tickets

29 September – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place – tickets

2 October – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – tickets

3 October – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

31 October – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena – tickets

2 November – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum – tickets

4 November – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – tickets

6 November – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena – tickets

8 November – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum – tickets

10 November – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – tickets

12 November – Prague, Czechia – O2 Arena – tickets

13 November – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena – tickets

19 November – Paris, France – Accor Arena – tickets

21 November – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle – tickets

23 November – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena – tickets

24 November – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – tickets

26 November – Manchester, England – AO Arena – tickets

28 November – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – tickets

30 November – London, England – The O2 – tickets

1 December – London, England – The O2 – tickets

3 December – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena – tickets

5 December – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena – tickets

28 January – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena – tickets

1 February – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – tickets

4 February – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – tickets

7 February – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – tickets

11 February – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena – tickets

