Childish Gambino ticket prices revealed for his world tour dates.

Childish Gambino recently announced details of world tour dates – and these are the confirmed ticket prices.

The artist will take his New World Tour to venues across North America, the UK and Europe and Australia and New Zealand.

It’ll be in support of his recently released album, Atavista, which is the “finished version” of his 2020 LP, 3.15.20.

The album features single “Little Foot Big Foot” with Young Nudy as well as collaborations with Ariana Grande, Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

The New World Tour will mark his first since 2019. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The upcoming tour marks his first since 2019 and will begin on 11 August in Oklahoma City and wrap up in Chicago on 3 October.

The European leg starts in Lyon on 31 October and finishes up in Dublin on 5 December, with the Australian leg beginning in early 2025.

You may like to watch

Ahead of Childish Gambino tickets going on sale, you can find out everything we know so far about prices below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Childish Gambino ticket prices?

The ticket prices across the tour vary depending on city and venue. There’s standard tickets and VIP tickets available.

These are the confirmed prices for shows in the UK and Europe. While the North American shows are reportedly around $200-$400.

London:

Floor Standing – £144.10 for general admission

Reserved seats: £66.35 – £155.10 for standard

Manchester/Glasgow/Birmingham:

Floor Standing – £135.25 for general admission

Reserved Seats £64.15 – £140.75 for standard

European shows:

General admission – from €59,92

When do Childish Gambino tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 17 May via ticketmaster.com in the US and Canada, ticketmaster.co.uk in the UK and ticketek.au in Australia.

Childish Gambino announces world tour dates and ticket details. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The tour will begin in North America this summer before heading to Europe in late 2024 and Australia in early 2025.