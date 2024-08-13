Homobloc announces huge lineup for its 2024 edition

Homobloc has announced its lineup for its 2024 edition – and this is how to get tickets.

The all-day-to-night party is returning to Manchester’s Depot Mayfield on 9 November with a huge lineup featuring queer artists.

This year will see sets from the likes of Christine and the Queens, Shygirl presents Club Shy, HAAi, Moonchild Sanelly, I.Jordan and COBRAH.

Tickets for the Homobloc 2024 will go on sale from 10am on 16 August via Ticketmaster.

Also on the lineup is Bimini, Mykki Blanco, Olof Dreijer, Job Jobse b2b Saoirse, 2ManyDJS b2b Confidence Man DJs, LSDXOXOXO, Princess Superstar and Horse Meat Disco.

It will mark the fifth edition of Homobloc and will feature curation and performance art by LGBTQ+ collectives Ghetto Fabulous, House of Spice, Sue Veneers and more.

Homobloc takes over the Depot Mayfield with the three main stages: Depot, Concourse and Archive.

There’s also additional stages across Temperance Street, Star & Garter Pub and the Loft – a unique space up on the rooftop of Depot Mayfield.

The Loft will host an intimate takeover curated by Homoelectric with Studio 54 icon Nicky Siano sharing the decks with Prosumer, Kath McDermott and Jamie Bull.

This year, the Plant Room is curated by Manchester’s Feel Good Club, which will host club night Make Me Feel.

It will feature sets from the likes of ShyOne, Grove b2b Tash LC, Ruby Savage and locals Meme Gold and Stacy Bee.

Plus, for 2024 a new dedicated stage will showcase international LGBTQ+ artists from across the scene. This will include Kabeaushé, Maleigh Zan, Promi3e, Izzy Spears, Gaydar and Lustsickpuppy.

You can check out the full lineup and ticket details below.

How do I get Homobloc 2024 tickets?

The first tickets will be released in a presale from 10am on 15 August. You can sign up for presale access at homobloc.co.uk.

You’ll be emailed a unique presale link to access tickets early.

The remaining tickets will then be released from 10am on 16 August and they’ll be available via Ticketmaster.

What’s the Homobloc lineup for 2024?

This is the full lineup for Homobloc 2024:

