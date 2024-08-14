Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman’s film Miller’s Girl – featuring a particularly steamy sex scene and an eyebrow-raising age-gap – has arrived on Prime Video.

Starring Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega and Marvel‘s Martin Freeman, Miller’s Girl follows Cairo Sweet (Ortega), a precocious, 18-year-old writer, and Jonathan Miller (Freeman), her mentor and teacher.

Lines become blurred after a creative writing assignment sees Cairo and Jonathan grow closer – leading to a risqué, very explicit sex scene between the pair.

The sex scene itself is prompted by a fantasy from one of Cairo’s stories, after a kiss in real life, and shows the character, (portrayed by 21-year-old Ortega), having sex with Miller, portrayed by the 52-year-old Freeman. The actors have a 31-year-old age gap.

Miller’s Girl also previously went viral due to a separate, lesbian kissing scene between Cairo and best friend Winnie (Gideon Adlon). The pair undress with the intention of sending suggestive photos to Miller (and Miller’s teacher friend with whom Winnie is having an affair), and have a little smooch.

Basically, the film is a Twitter piranha pit of viral moments. Despite that, it’s among the worst-reviewed films of both Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman’s careers to date, currently sitting at 29% critic score and 42% audience score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The film premiered at Palm Springs Film Festival on 11 January this year, before receiving a limited theatrical release that same month – and as of now, it’s landed on Prime Video in the UK.

Miller’s Girl is available to stream on Prime Video.

