Jenna Ortega, the rising star arguably best known for playing the titular role in Netflix’s Wednesday, has again sent shockwaves through her fanbase with a provocative scene in her latest cinematic release, Miller’s Girl.

Jenna Ortega’s lesbian kissing scene in Miller’s Girl went viral on Twitter/X this weekend (3 and 4 February), with users reacting to the steamy clip en masse – in an incredibly thirsty series of tweets.

In the film, Ortega takes on the role of precocious 18-year-old writer, Cairo Sweet, opposite none other than Martin Freeman, who played Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit film trilogy. In Miller’s Girl, he plays her teacher, Jonathan Miller. The plot delves into the complexities of their relationship, blurring the lines between mentorship and… something more.

Social media focus has now shifted to another risqué scene in the movie, with the teacher and pupil seen reenacting a steamy interaction within a story written by Sweet herself.

The scene ignited a Twitter/X firestorm, with fans expressing everything from shock to discomfort – to simple bafflement – at witnessing the leaked clip. “Bro, I did not need to see Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman getting it on on the tl,” exclaimed one user, while another lamented, “MILLER’S GIRL SPOILER. This scene is f-ing crazy #jennaortega #MillersGirl.”

Many people took to Twitter/X to say how uncomfortable and “gross” they found the Jenna Ortega Miller’s Girl scene, singling out the fact that Freeman is 52 and Ortega is 21.

I think I am finally done watching these age gap movies. They are all gross, and I am tired of it. No amount of Jenna Ortega or Martin Freeman could save this one for me. https://t.co/nzg45VRyNB — Alise Chaffins (@alisechaffins) February 6, 2024

While some took a more pragmatic approach, noting Ortega’s age and profession: “People know she’s 21 and she’s an actress right, she’s not a Wednesday.”



Others were simply baffled by the juxtaposition of The Hobbit star – also known for his star turn as Tim on the UK version of workplace sitcom The Office – and Gen Z it girl Ortega.

One X user wrote: “Just saw a thread of Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) groping Jenna Ortega in new show, strange times.”

Another said: “Why is Jenna Ortega getting bummed by Martin Freeman what film is this and how has this crossover happened.”

Whether both Ortega’s lesbian kissing scene, along with the similarly viral scene with Martin Freeman’s character, will boost the film’s box office success remains to be seen: on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes only 35% of Miller’s Girl reviews are positive, with an average rating of 5.3/10.

The website’s round-up reads: “Despite a pair of talented stars and a central concept with a certain amount of real-world relevance, the narratively superficial Miller’s Girl rings hollow.”