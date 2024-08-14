Hollywood heartthrob Luke Evans has revealed whether he has one (golden) eye on the role of James Bond, as speculation about Daniel Craig’s replacement ramps up.

Daniel Craig, the star of Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming drama Queer, bowed out of the role of dapper yet dangerous British spy James Bond following the release of 2021’s No Time To Die, having played the tux-clad anti-hero for 15 years.

Even before Craig officially quit the franchise, rumours had been flying around about which A-lister could replace him and bag the coveted role, with stars including The Fall Guy’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Will Poulter and Rocketman’s Taron Egerton all being touted to take his place.

The number of queer people potentially in line for the role appears slim, yet BAFTA-winning Our Son and Good Grief actor Luke Evans, who is gay, is one name that has cropped up on lists of potential 007s for years.

Asked by Out magazine whether he would take on the role, he said he would Never Say Never… Again.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this is like crazy that I’m on this list,'” the actor said, reflecting on seeing his name on the round ups of could-be Bonds.

“I took stock that day and I thought, ‘People could see me as that role even being a gay man,’ which I thought was great, and it means that we are progressing.”

Welsh actor Luke Evans has been out publicly since the start of his acting career. (Getty)

Addressing whether he would take on the role if it was offered to him officially, he admitted that he certainly “wouldn’t turn it down”.

“I’ve still got some years left in me to do stunts and shoot a gun and wear a tuxedo. I do look quite good in a tuxedo, even if I do say it myself,” he teased.

He’s previously expressed his interest, saying he was “ready” to play the character.

There is yet to be an LGBTQ+ star to take on the beloved Bond role, even though there are ample out, queer actors who would do it justice – from Richard Armitage to Andrew Scott and, of course, Luke Evans.

It’s time the film’s creators shook – not stirred – things up, and made the B in LGBTQ+ stand for Bond, James Bond.

At the very least, there have been at two wildly successful Bond soundtrack singles led by queer artists in the past decade, Sam Smith’s “Writing’s On The Wall” and Billie Eilish’s “No Time To Die”.

Elsewhere in his interview with Out, Evans – who got his film breakthrough with 2010’s Clash of the Titans – raved a over his partner, Fran Tomas.

“He’s a great human being,” he told the publication. “He’s kind, calm. He’s happy. He’s positive. He’s a hard worker. He literally makes me a better person. And he has to put up with my s**t, which I can’t imagine what that would be like.”

