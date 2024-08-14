A preview of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars premiere has given viewers a glimpse of the show’s 12 contestants and confirmed an elimination twist.

Hold on to your wigs, girls, because things are about to get internationally sickening.

After eight regular All Stars seasons, an All Winners version, four Vs. The World spin-offs and a Spanish edition, the wider RuPaul’s Drag Race universe has gone truly global.

Global All Stars is differentiated from the above by having just one queen from each country competing, and ahead of the show’s premiere on Friday (16 August), fans have been given a sneak peek at the first 10 minutes the series, including the returns of Kitty Scott-Claus, Alyssa Edwards, Kween Kong and more.

Each queen walks the brand new Main Stage runway in a look representing their home country, and in a bit of Global All Stars flair, has to answer a question from either RuPaul, Michelle Visage or premiere guest judge, Jamal Sims.

For example, Jamal asks Drag Race Brazil‘s Miranda Lebrão if she’d rather have hands for feet or vice versa, to which Miranda replies: “I would give up on having feet and hands, if Ru could give me four vaginas.” Instant classic.

Drag Race Philippines finalist Eva Le Queen is asked what essential item she’d take with her to a deserted island, and she answers: “Lip gloss. I want my friends and family to know that I will not be found dead with chapped lips.” Werk!

After a runway and question each, the Global All Stars cast finally assemble on the Main Stage – where RuPaul confirms the queens will be competing for a hearty $200,000 (£155,937), and a spot in the newly constructed International Pavilion of the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Then, Ru introduces the first twist of the season, but unlike so many of Drag Race‘s production foibles, it’s a welcome one: no one will be going home in the premiere of the international battle royale.

Ru then splits the group in two for the season’s first challenge – a talent show – emphasising that the cast is “oozing so much international Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent, it’s going to take two weeks to soak it all up.”

The queens competing in week one are Athena Likis (Drag Race Belgique), Miranda Lebrão, Kween Kong (Drag Race Down Under), Soa de Muse (Drag Race France), Kitty Scott-Claus (Drag Race UK) and Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race).

That leaves week two’s competitors as Eva Le Queen, Gala Varo (Drag Race Mexico), Nehellenia (Drag Race Italia), Pythia (Canada’s Drag Race), Tessa Testicle (Drag Race Germany) and Vanity Vain (Drag Race Sveridge).

Global All Stars will premiere on Drag Race streaming service WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America, on Friday (16 August).

