RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar and makeup mogul Trixie Mattel has shared the hilarious yet frankly adorable way she used to convince her loved ones to let her wear girls’ clothing.

Though it’s now hard to imagine drag icon Trixie Mattel in anything other than a towering blonde wig and a Barbie pink gown, there was a time – very long ago – when she had to fight for her right to be a lady.

As a young boy, donning a dress and heels wasn’t exactly something she could do without question. Yet she had her ways of encouraging her family members, particularly her grandmother, to let her wear girls’ clothing.

And we’re sorry to report that those ways included intentionally wetting the bed.

The drag star-cum-entrepreneur-cum-YouTuber-cum-musician is currently on a very well deserved career break, yet she has appeared in the most recent, pre-recorded episode of Sam Smith’s new podcast The Pink House to talk all about her astonishing, multi-faceted career.

In one section, she spilled the tea on spilling the contents of her bladder in order to wear her cousin’s clothes.

Speaking about the first time she was introduced to drag, she said: “I was like five. I used to put on my grandma’s swimsuit and her high heels, put a scrunchie in my hair, and walk around the house, and then,” she said, trailing off with laughter.

“This is so crazy, I don’t think I’ve ever told this story before. My cousin Ashley was my age, and she wore all these Disney princess nightgowns, Disney princess pyjamas, women’s and girls’ pyjamas.

“I would pee my bed so I could change clothes and be like, ‘Oh I guess since I peed my pyjamas…’

“I’d stay at my grandmas and pee the bed so I could change into my cousin’s pyjamas. Just so I could spend the night in a nightgown. Isn’t that f**king crazy? That’s how bad young me wanted to play with girl clothes,” she howled. “I just was like, ‘Alright, let her rip’.”

Trixie Mattel has detailed her ‘months long’ break from drag (Trixie Mattel/ YouTube)

She described walking into her grandmother’s living room weeping to declare that she had wet the bed (though she omitted the “on purpose” bit).

“My grandma would be like, ‘It’s OK honey, let’s get you cleaned up, and I don’t have any pyjamas for you, so here’s your cousin Ashley’s pyjamas’, and I’d be like: ‘Yesssss!’”

Trixie, who won the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in 2018 and has become an internationally renowned drag performer since then, shared that her first proper time in drag was when she was 18 years-old.

She found a theatre in her home city Milwaukee where people would perform with The Rocky Horror Picture Show playing in the background.

“It was a great environment for me to wear a Frankenstein mask and heels and fake blood and glitter, and it wasn’t calling it drag, it wasn’t calling it gender play, it was just foolishness,” she shared.

“By the time I turned 21, I had been doing drag in a movie theatre environment for years.”

Trixie’s career break is expected to last until approximately October. Last month, she explained she that she had worked herself into having an autoimmune disorder; she is currently living with arthritis and temporomandibular joint disorder.

However, she will continue releasing pre-recorded content on her channels, and will be making a guest appearance in new, queer FX comedy series English Teacher, playing a dragged-up football coach.

