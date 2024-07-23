Drag titan Trixie Mattel has revealed that she has turned down a spot on The Traitors.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner and makeup mogul Trixie Mattel might be on a well-deserved hiatus, but she’s still keeping the children fed, henny.

Though the Drag Race alum kicked off her “months-long” break recently after suffering burnout, she confirmed that her YouTube channel would still be going strong during that time, with pre-recorded content and guest stars filling in for her.

In the first instance of the former, Trixie and season 16 firebrand Plane Jane have collaborated on a video released 22 July, titled ‘Mama Kudos For Doing That, For Kiki’ing‘, during which Ms Mattel revealed that she was offered a spot on The Traitors – but turned it down for a very specific reality TV reason.

She has previously explained why she turned down (and is unlikely to ever return for) an All Winners season of Drag Race, but is an executive producer on her own shows (Trixie Motel).

The switch back from exec to contestant, it turns out, does not spark joy. “I gotta tell you, I don’t know if I could ever go back to doing reality TV where I just let some homosexual’s final cut decide what I look like,” she said.

You may like to watch

“Being able to see every frame and go: ‘[Change that]’ is the vibe.”

Trixie Mattel then revealed that she was asked to partake in the American spinoff of the dastardly Traitors, but declined for the same reason.

“I got asked to do Traitors and I said, ‘No’, because I’m not gonna let people film me and do what they will with the footage! Are you out of your mind?”

She then added that she would also “go home first” on the show, because she’s “not a good liar”.

“If I was the traitor, they’d [ask me] and I’d be like, ‘No’, or start crying” she said, while laughing.

Luckily, The Traitors USA isn’t exactly starved for queer representation, despite Mattel’s pass of an invite.

The recently announced season three cast is set to featured another member of the Drag Race Winners’ Circle, Bob the Drag Queen, as well as Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause and, for some reason, Lord Ivar Mountbatten; the first out gay member of the British monarchy and second cousin of King Charles III.